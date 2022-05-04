Lotus Opens the Chapman Production Centre Where the Emira Is Made

More on this:

1 Build Your Perfect Lotus Eletre With the Online Configurator and Show It to Us

2 Smaller, Affordable Lotus Type 134 SUV Blends Chinese Mazda and CGI Eletre Cues

3 2023 Lotus Eletre EV SUV Gets Rightfully Converted Into a Two-Door GT Coupe

4 Lotus Sport SUV Comes From a CGI Eletre Verse, Still Has Cheap Knock-Off Vibes

5 2023 Lotus Eletre SUV Debuts With More Than 600 HP, Angry Face