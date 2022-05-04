Back in December 2021, the British automaker founded by Colin Chapman made a farewell announcement. Lotus discontinued the soft-top Exige, hard-topped Exige, and larger Evora in one go, three models that tallied 51,738 examples in 26 years of production at the Hethel site.
As part of a £100 million investment, Lotus has inaugurated the Chapman Production Centre where the British automaker’s final combustion-engined car is produced. The ceremony was carried out by Lotus Cars managing director Matt Windle and Classic Team Lotus managing director Clive Chapman, the son of Colin Chapman and Hazel Chapman. Clive’s sister Jane Payton and several hundred employees need to be mentioned as well.
“Lotus is transforming from a UK sports car company to a truly global performance car business and brand,” said Matt Windle, referring to the all-new Eletre utility vehicle that’s made in China. “I am delighted to have this opportunity to wish every success to all those who will be working in the Chapman Production Centre, and to thank Geely and Lotus for honoring Hazel and Colin in such a splendid manner,” added Colin Chapman’s son.
Capable of making in the ballpark of 5,000 vehicles a year, the new production site features a state-of-the-art paint shop that uses automation to apply the primer, color, and clearcoat. The electrostatic primer application reduces paint usage by around 30 to 40 percent. Lotus also notes that the dry filtration system uses 60 percent less energy than wet-type filtration.
Right next to the Chapman Production Centre is a validation track where every single Emira is tested as part of the quality assurance process. The Lotus Advanced Structures sub-assembly facility in Norwich produces the bonded and extruded chassis assembly, subframe, as well as the fuel tank.
Presented with six-cylinder Toyota and four-cylinder Mercedes powertrains in July 2021, the Emira retails at 75,995 pounds sterling or 96,020 freedom eagles at current exchange rates. The First Edition with the supercharged V6 is the only configuration available. No fewer than six colors are offered at press time: Seneca Blue, Magma Red, Dark Verdant, Shadow Gray, and Nimbus Gray. In addition to a manual with a visible gearchange mechanism, a six-speed auto box with paddle shifters is available for £1,800 ($2,270).
“Lotus is transforming from a UK sports car company to a truly global performance car business and brand,” said Matt Windle, referring to the all-new Eletre utility vehicle that’s made in China. “I am delighted to have this opportunity to wish every success to all those who will be working in the Chapman Production Centre, and to thank Geely and Lotus for honoring Hazel and Colin in such a splendid manner,” added Colin Chapman’s son.
Capable of making in the ballpark of 5,000 vehicles a year, the new production site features a state-of-the-art paint shop that uses automation to apply the primer, color, and clearcoat. The electrostatic primer application reduces paint usage by around 30 to 40 percent. Lotus also notes that the dry filtration system uses 60 percent less energy than wet-type filtration.
Right next to the Chapman Production Centre is a validation track where every single Emira is tested as part of the quality assurance process. The Lotus Advanced Structures sub-assembly facility in Norwich produces the bonded and extruded chassis assembly, subframe, as well as the fuel tank.
Presented with six-cylinder Toyota and four-cylinder Mercedes powertrains in July 2021, the Emira retails at 75,995 pounds sterling or 96,020 freedom eagles at current exchange rates. The First Edition with the supercharged V6 is the only configuration available. No fewer than six colors are offered at press time: Seneca Blue, Magma Red, Dark Verdant, Shadow Gray, and Nimbus Gray. In addition to a manual with a visible gearchange mechanism, a six-speed auto box with paddle shifters is available for £1,800 ($2,270).