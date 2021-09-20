All-New Lotus Emira Pricing and Specs Confirmed, First Edition Model a £75,995 Affair

Pricing for the all-new Lotus Emira First Edition has been announced, together with full specifications. Unfortunately, this info is aimed exclusively at buyers that reside in various European countries, with pricing for other international markets such as the U.S. and China set to be released in the coming weeks.
For now though, the key number is £75,995 ($103,984) if you live in the UK, or €95,995 ($112,384) in Germany. That’s a pretty big difference once you convert those currencies into U.S. dollars, but at this point it’s also irrelevant since those aren’t U.S. market prices.
Meanwhile, production of the Emira V6 First Edition will start in the spring, with the ‘i4’ four-cylinder First Edition version coming in the autumn.
Now, let’s talk about specs. First Edition cars feature a choice of six vibrant colorways: Seneca Blue (like the launch car), Magma Red, Hethel Yellow, Dark Verdant, Shadow Gray and Nimbus Gray. More colors will join the range next year though.
Exterior highlights include LED lights front and back, a titanium exhaust finisher, heated power-fold door mirrors, rear parking sensors and the Lower Black Pack fitted as standard, adding the gloss black bumper air blades, splitter, side sills and diffuser.
Inside, you’ve got a choice of seven colors (red, black, gray, tan Nappa leather), as well as black Alcantara with either red, yellow or gray stitching. Then there are the heated 12-way adjustable seats, climate control, cruise control, keyless start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, sat-nav and a 340W premium sound system developed in partnership with KEF.
The Emira First Edition boasts three more option packs fitted as standard. The Drivers Pack gives you a choice of either the Tour or Sport suspension with Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport tires, or Sport suspension with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. The Design Pack adds privacy glass, sport pedals, black Alcantara headliner and a choice of either black, red, yellow or silver brake calipers, as for the Convenience Pack, it adds front parking sensors, rear reversing camera, rain-sensing wipers with aero blades, auto-dimming mirrors and a rear luggage storage net.
If you can spend a little extra, you can get the six-speed automatic gearbox (£1,800 / €2,600), while the Black Pack costs £1,200 / €1,370 (UK/Germany).
As for performance, the Emira is powered by a supercharged 3.5-liter V6 engine with 400 hp and can accelerate to 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in just 4.3 seconds.
Meanwhile, production of the Emira V6 First Edition will start in the spring, with the ‘i4’ four-cylinder First Edition version coming in the autumn.
Now, let’s talk about specs. First Edition cars feature a choice of six vibrant colorways: Seneca Blue (like the launch car), Magma Red, Hethel Yellow, Dark Verdant, Shadow Gray and Nimbus Gray. More colors will join the range next year though.
Exterior highlights include LED lights front and back, a titanium exhaust finisher, heated power-fold door mirrors, rear parking sensors and the Lower Black Pack fitted as standard, adding the gloss black bumper air blades, splitter, side sills and diffuser.
Inside, you’ve got a choice of seven colors (red, black, gray, tan Nappa leather), as well as black Alcantara with either red, yellow or gray stitching. Then there are the heated 12-way adjustable seats, climate control, cruise control, keyless start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, sat-nav and a 340W premium sound system developed in partnership with KEF.
The Emira First Edition boasts three more option packs fitted as standard. The Drivers Pack gives you a choice of either the Tour or Sport suspension with Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport tires, or Sport suspension with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. The Design Pack adds privacy glass, sport pedals, black Alcantara headliner and a choice of either black, red, yellow or silver brake calipers, as for the Convenience Pack, it adds front parking sensors, rear reversing camera, rain-sensing wipers with aero blades, auto-dimming mirrors and a rear luggage storage net.
If you can spend a little extra, you can get the six-speed automatic gearbox (£1,800 / €2,600), while the Black Pack costs £1,200 / €1,370 (UK/Germany).
As for performance, the Emira is powered by a supercharged 3.5-liter V6 engine with 400 hp and can accelerate to 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in just 4.3 seconds.