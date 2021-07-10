5 2022 Lotus Emira Gets AMG and Toyota Power, Replaces Elise, Exige, and Evora

4 All-New Nissan Z NISMO May Be Unveiled Next January

2 BMW 2 Series Coupe G42 Configurator Goes Live, Things Can Get Wildly Expensive

More on this:

2022 Lotus Emira Configurator Now Live, First Edition Offers Six Exterior Colors

Effectively a replacement for the 11-year-old Evora as well as the smaller Elise and Exige, the Emira isn’t your typical sports car. It’s a mid-engine corner carver developed by one of the most respected names in the biz, a British automaker with seven F1 constructors’ titles up its sleeve. 27 photos



In terms of wheel options, potential customers are offered two designs and three finishes. The brake calipers can be painted in silver, red, yellow, or black.



The Emira First Edition boasts four solid colors for the interior and three Alcantara-infused trim packs while the steering wheel is available in leather, Alcantara, and Alcantara with gray, red, or yellow Nappa inserts. Last, but certainly not least, the final step of the configuration process is centered around a supercharged V6 Toyota engine and an AMG 2.0-liter turbo.



Customers who prefer the tried-and-tested Japanese powerplant have to choose between a six-speed automatic or a six-speed manual with a Torsen-style LSD for better control in the twisties. Opt for German power, albeit not on the same level as the A 45 S 4Matic+ uber hatchback, and your only choice is an AMG cog swapper with two clutches and eight forward gears.



Marketed as a daily-drivable sports car, the Emira isn’t exactly practical due to 5.3 cubic feet (150 liters) of cargo capacity in the trunk and 7.4 cubic feet (210 liters) behind the seats. As for pricing, the most affordable specification costs just under £60,000 or $83,415 at current exchange rates. A little heavier than the Evora it succeeds, the Emira is now available to configure with a limited number of customization options. Only the First Edition is offered at the moment of reporting, and it can be specified in six colors for the exterior: the Seneca Blue launch color, Nimbus Gray, Shadow Gray, Dark Verdant, Hethel Yellow, and Magma Red. Also worthy of note, the Lower Black Pack and Black Pack improve the car’s slender aesthetics.In terms of wheel options, potential customers are offered two designs and three finishes. The brake calipers can be painted in silver, red, yellow, or black.The Emira First Edition boasts four solid colors for the interior and three Alcantara-infused trim packs while the steering wheel is available in leather, Alcantara, and Alcantara with gray, red, or yellow Nappa inserts. Last, but certainly not least, the final step of the configuration process is centered around a supercharged V6 Toyota engine and an2.0-liter turbo.Customers who prefer the tried-and-tested Japanese powerplant have to choose between a six-speed automatic or a six-speed manual with a Torsen-stylefor better control in the twisties. Opt for German power, albeit not on the same level as the A 45 S 4Matic+ uber hatchback, and your only choice is an AMG cog swapper with two clutches and eight forward gears.Marketed as a daily-drivable sports car, the Emira isn’t exactly practical due to 5.3 cubic feet (150 liters) of cargo capacity in the trunk and 7.4 cubic feet (210 liters) behind the seats. As for pricing, the most affordable specification costs just under £60,000 or $83,415 at current exchange rates.