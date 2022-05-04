This Jayco RV Is a Mini-Mansion on Wheels, Sleeps Up to Seven People

For those of you who want to travel in style this summer, the 2022 Precept Prestige might be a great option. It is Jayco’s largest and most luxurious motorhome, and it’s designed to let you get a taste of the outdoors, all while having “residential comforts and conveniences.”
This Class A motorhome is available in three floorplans. We’re going to focus on the 36H, which is packed with amenities. Matt from Matt’s RV Review has offered his audience an exclusive tour of the RV, showing everyone what it really has to offer.
This mini-mansion on wheels measures 38.8 ft (11.8 meters) in length, and it’s 8.5 ft (2.5 meters) wide. The exterior features an entertainment center with outside speakers and a TV mounted on swive. A 23-ft (7-meter) awning allows travelers to enjoy the outdoors during hot summer days. You also get a door awning and plenty of storage spaces.
The interior of this RV is incredibly roomy with the slides out – big enough to sleep up to seven people. In the cab area, you get a drop-down overhead bunk that fits two adults. Next to the cockpit is a nice space meant for relaxation, which includes theater seating and a TV.
On the opposite side is the dinette. The table drops down so you can have another sleeping area. Next is the kitchen, which comes complete with all the necessary appliances. It has a large sink, a two-burner induction cooktop, a convection microwave, and a residential refrigerator. You’ll also find a pantry and several cupboards and drawers where cookware can be stored.
Under the pantry is an electric fireplace that comes in handy during the cold season. A few steps ahead is the bathroom. It has a generous shower, a medicine cabinet, and a toilet. At the rear is the bedroom, which comes with a king-size bed, a TV, a wardrobe, and a stackable washer/dryer.
Other features included are a 190W solar panel mounted on the roof and two A/C units. For all that, the 2022 Jayco Precept 36H starts at $249,754 MSRP. You can check out the video down below for a thorough walkthrough.
