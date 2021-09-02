Limited-Edition Aprilia RSV4 RF Appears on the Block Looking Clean as a Whistle

The sound of 201 untamed stallions will be even sweeter thanks to that premium SC Project muffler.
What you’re looking at here is a 2017 variant of Aprilia’s limited-edition RSV4 RF lineup – an Italian rocket that’ll launch you into the stratosphere, essentially. Underneath its venomous fairings, this unforgiving brute houses a liquid-cooled 999cc V4 colossus, with dual overhead cams, four titanium valves per cylinder, and a compression ratio of 13.6:1.
At 13,000 wailing revs per minute, the engine will feed as much as 201 hp to a six-speed transmission, which is connected to the rear hoop through a chain final drive. When the tachometer shows 10,500 spins, RSV4’s powerplant will be more than happy to summon a crushing torque output of 85 pound-feet (115 Nm).
The end result is a staggering top speed of no less than 185 mph (298 kph). Suspension duties are taken good care of by 43 mm (1.7 inches) Ohlins forks up front and a fully-adjustable piggyback monoshock on the opposite end. The front wheel is brought to a halt by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) floating brake rotors and four-piston Brembo calipers.
At the rear, abundant stopping power comes from a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) disc and a twin-piston floating caliper. Aprilia’s predator weighs in at just 397 pounds (180 kg) on an empty stomach, while its wheelbase measures 55.9 inches (1,420 mm). Moreover, the RSV4 RF featured above packs a state-of-the-art SC Project exhaust muffler and a tinted aftermarket windshield, both of which were installed under current ownership.
On that note, we’ll have you know this mean machine is going under the hammer online with 5k miles (8,000 km) on the odometer! You may submit your bids at no reserve until Saturday (September 4), when the BaT (Bring A Trailer) auction will come to an end. For the time being, the top bid is placed at a generous fourteen grand, so we do hope you have some way of conjuring up that cash within the next couple of days.
At 13,000 wailing revs per minute, the engine will feed as much as 201 hp to a six-speed transmission, which is connected to the rear hoop through a chain final drive. When the tachometer shows 10,500 spins, RSV4’s powerplant will be more than happy to summon a crushing torque output of 85 pound-feet (115 Nm).
The end result is a staggering top speed of no less than 185 mph (298 kph). Suspension duties are taken good care of by 43 mm (1.7 inches) Ohlins forks up front and a fully-adjustable piggyback monoshock on the opposite end. The front wheel is brought to a halt by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) floating brake rotors and four-piston Brembo calipers.
At the rear, abundant stopping power comes from a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) disc and a twin-piston floating caliper. Aprilia’s predator weighs in at just 397 pounds (180 kg) on an empty stomach, while its wheelbase measures 55.9 inches (1,420 mm). Moreover, the RSV4 RF featured above packs a state-of-the-art SC Project exhaust muffler and a tinted aftermarket windshield, both of which were installed under current ownership.
On that note, we’ll have you know this mean machine is going under the hammer online with 5k miles (8,000 km) on the odometer! You may submit your bids at no reserve until Saturday (September 4), when the BaT (Bring A Trailer) auction will come to an end. For the time being, the top bid is placed at a generous fourteen grand, so we do hope you have some way of conjuring up that cash within the next couple of days.