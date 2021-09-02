One-of-Three Honda Repsol CBR1000RRs With Zero Miles Can Be Yours

If you think motorcycles and the people that make and ride them can only bring chaos and disorder wherever they go, consider yourself thoroughly incorrect - as the motorbike giants at Honda made a philanthropic donation to a worthy charity that’s heartwarming for bike enthusiasts and feel-good story cravers alike.
Honda’s been a primary sponsor of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s Ride for Kids for the past three decades. To mark the 30th anniversary of this charitable relationship, Honda donated three CBR1000RR sportbikes in special Respol-edition decals and graphics from the 2005, 2007, and 2009 model years respectively.
These specially customized racing bikes were imported from Japan to Honda of America’s collection. All have zero miles on the odometer and are in the same immaculate condition these bikes were in the day they left Honda’s factory.
Bill Savino, Senior Manager of Customer Engagement at American Honda, oversaw the donation of the three bikes from the companies private collection of cars, bikes, and other vehicles. “Partnering with the PBTF on Ride for Kids is an honor, and we’re pleased to celebrate the relationship by offering these special-edition Repsol Honda CBR1000RR sport bikes for auction,” the executive was quoted saying at the press event for this noble and generous donation.
Since Honda and the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s relationship began in 1991, their Ride for Kids events has helped generate $50 Million in funds which the organization hopes will one day lead to a cure for pediatric brain tumors.
The auction to sell off these prized bikes will be active from September 3rd till the 10th, with the final sale figure announced at this year's Ride for Kids rally on September 12th. During this event, riders of all kinds of bikes from Hondas, to Triumphs and Harley-Davidsons will set off to support the tens of thousands of kids across America living with brain tumors, a very worthy cause indeed.
