New Aprilia Tuareg 660 ADV Bike Blends the Look of the 80s With Modern Features

Its name may be inspired by an Aprilia 80s bike (the Tuareg 600 Wind), but the new Tuareg 660 is more powerful and promises to be the ultimate adventure seeker, designed for off-road riding. 6 photos



The new Tuareg 660 is lighter, weighing 412 pounds (187 kg), and has an 18-liter (4.7-gallon) fuel tank, which also contributes to its overall weight. It has a new tubular steel frame coupled with aluminum brackets and is connected to the engine at six points.



Aprilia’s new adventure



You get four riding modes with the Tuareg 660 and one of them is dedicated to off-road riding. Two of the modes are customizable. Everything is displayed on the 5-inch color TFT screen. The APRC (Aprilia Performance Ride Control) system comes with cruise and traction control, engine brake, and engine map. You can also choose to deactivate ABS for both wheels or just the rear one.







All in all, the Tuareg 660 is a light, off-road two-wheeler that keeps the traditional look of the 80s Tuareg, but brings to the table modern components and technology. Aprilia claims the model offers benchmark performance in all conditions.



The Italian manufacturer only



Aprilia already has two other models that use the 660cc parallel-twin powerplant. Its RS 660 and Tuono 660 are already in showrooms. Now the Italian motorcycle manufacturer gets back in the spotlight with its new ADV (adventure) motorcycle, a blend of red, white, and blue, with a 660cc engine that produces 80 horsepower and a peak torque of approximately 52 ft-lb (70 Nm).The new Tuareg 660 is lighter, weighing 412 pounds (187 kg), and has an 18-liter (4.7-gallon) fuel tank, which also contributes to its overall weight. It has a new tubular steel frame coupled with aluminum brackets and is connected to the engine at six points.Aprilia’s new adventure bike comes with a flat single-piece seat, a rally-like windscreen, and is equipped with a triple LED headlight.You get four riding modes with the Tuareg 660 and one of them is dedicated to off-road riding. Two of the modes are customizable. Everything is displayed on the 5-inch color TFT screen. The APRC (Aprilia Performance Ride Control) system comes with cruise and traction control, engine brake, and engine map. You can also choose to deactivatefor both wheels or just the rear one. Aprilia has equipped the new Tuareg with a 43 mm (1.7") fork and progressive linkage suspension.All in all, the Tuareg 660 is a light, off-road two-wheeler that keeps the traditional look of the 80s Tuareg, but brings to the table modern components and technology. Aprilia claims the model offers benchmark performance in all conditions.The Italian manufacturer only teased us with a first look so far, so we have no info regarding the bike's price, but we don’t expect it to be cheap. We also know that the Tuareg 660 should be available at the end of this year, although it will be classified as a 2022 model.