Lifted Blue and Orange-Wrapped Ford F-250 Super Duty Rides on Matching Forgiatos

It’s summer, and Pacific blue skies along with cool orange sunshine touches might be on everyone’s mind when trying to imagine the perfect vacation getaway. Well, without even trying to, the owner of this spectacularly lifted Ford F-250 Super Duty nailed the vibes almost perfectly. Complete with all the needed custom touches, of course.
We are not dealing with a bespoke ride that wanted to make sure summer will accompany the owner along with friends and family all year long. Instead, it turns out the commission was specifically designed as a blue-and-orange-themed tribute to the Denver Broncos of the American Football Conference (AFC) West division. But, for us, the appeal is quite universal.
Interestingly, although we’re dealing with a heavily lifted (no word on the actual inches, though) F-250 Super Duty with a blue wrap and screaming orange details, we feel this Ford is one of the tastier modifications out there. Surely, it may not be everyone’s cup of tea as beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, but let’s be frank and admit we have seen (much) worse on other occasions.
Unfortunately, the Miami-based creators—the vehicle customization experts from MC Customs—have not released a lot of details about this build aside from mentioning the requested theme or the fact that it rides on a bespoke set of Forgiato wheels. Actually, the latter’s social media account was the one to settle the mystery about the exact model, the Gambe-1 of the Terra series. Even so, we still don’t know the exact size of the black-and-orange pieces, which are usually available in 22-, 24-, or 26-inch sizes.
There’s also no word on the exact powertrain hiding under the blue-wrapped body, but we suspect that we’re dealing with a fourth-generation F-250 Super Duty example, so we can narrow down the choices to the 6.2-liter Boss, 6.8-liter Triton, 7.3-liter Godzilla, or 6.7-liter PowerStroke gasoline and diesel V8s.
Frankly, if we could have just one wish granted, it wouldn’t be to open up the engine bay; instead, we’d choose to glimpse the interior to see what bespoke shenanigans (might have) happened there.
