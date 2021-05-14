Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door on 24-Inch Forgiatos Doesn't Look Half Bad

5 Red Forgiato Ventoso Alloys Look Spot On for Matte Red 2020 Chevrolet Corvette

Not big enough? Well, the aftermarket offers countless solutions. But should you go bigger than 21 inches? Will larger rims ruin the sleek appearance of the four-door? Well, someone fitted an AMG GT 53 with a set of 24-inch Forgiato rollers, and you can judge that for yourself.While the German four-door coupe is pretty much stock apart for the wheels, it does feature a pearl white wrap. The owner opted for a thick black stripe that runs over the engine hood, roof, and the rear window for a bit of contrast. Yes, the hatch window has been wrapped as well, so the rear visibility isn't all that great (if any at all).The wheels were designed to match the two-tone wrap. The turbine-style spokes are gloss black, while the rest of the rim is finished in pearl white. Obviously, that's exactly why they don't look out of place. Sure, the wheels are large enough to change the Merc's stance, but the shift isn't very dramatic.The most notable change can be seen in the ground clearance, which is a bit higher than the standard AMG GT 53. It might have a negative impact on the car's performance and dynamics, but I bet it's a compromise that some enthusiasts are willing to live with. And needless to say, this AMG is far from donk territory.What do you think? Would you drop a car like this on larger-than-usual wheels, or would you settle for the 19- to 21-inch standard? Let me know in the comments.As a brief refresher, the Mercedes-AMG GT 53 is the mid-range version of the 4-Door Coupe line, slotting right between the GT 43 and GT 63. It features the same 3.0-liter inline-six as the GT 43 but rated at 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet (520 Nm) of torque. The starter-generator and electrically driven supercharger called EQ Boost adds an extra 21 horses and 184 pound-feet (250 Nm) of torque while under full acceleration.