Rapid Blue 2021 Chevy Corvette C8 Rides on Matching Forgiatos, Looks Electric

If you ever wondered how a light blue C8 Corvette looks with matching wheels, this video will provide the answer. This Vette is finished in what appears to be Rapid Blue, one of the free Premium hues you can order (for $500).The owner of this C8 clearly wasn't happy with the stock wheels, so he slammed the mid-engined drop-top on a set of multi-spoke rims by Forgiato . They actually boast a two-tone finish with black accents on the slim rims, but it's the blue paint that really stands out.The wheels are also bigger than the standard rims you get from the factory. The front rollers are 21s, while the rear end rides on 22-inch wheels. Although the ground clearance doesn't seem to have changed compared to the stock wheels, the bigger size and the smaller gap between the tires and the fenders give the Corvette a slightly different stance.While cars like this usually come with heavy customization inside the cabin, this owner opted to keep it stock. Yes, the upholstery features a lot of light blue trim, but that's a factory option. It's called Tension/Twilight Blue Dipped and combines Napa leather seating surfaces with perforated inserts.Definitely not as wild as the teal-painted C8 Corvette that surfaced the Interwebz last year (also with matching Forgiatos), but a tasty build if you're into flashy colors. Should Chevrolet offer colored wheel options for the C8? Let me know in the comments section.