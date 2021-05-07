Rapid Blue 2021 Chevy Corvette C8 Rides on Matching Forgiatos, Looks Electric

Recent Volcanic Activity on Mars Hints at Possibility of Life

Like any modern sports car, the Chevrolet Corvette C8 is available with a long list of options. However, wheel choices are limited to silver, black, and gray, all in 19- and 20-inch sizes. Want a Corvette with body-colored wheels? Well, you're just going to have to go with black or silver exterior paints. Or you can take the aftermarket route for wheels painted in your color of choice. 6 photos



The owner of this C8 clearly wasn't happy with the stock wheels, so he slammed the mid-engined drop-top on a set of multi-spoke rims by



The wheels are also bigger than the standard rims you get from the factory. The front rollers are 21s, while the rear end rides on 22-inch wheels. Although the ground clearance doesn't seem to have changed compared to the stock wheels, the bigger size and the smaller gap between the tires and the fenders give the Corvette a slightly different stance.



While cars like this usually come with heavy customization inside the cabin, this owner opted to keep it stock. Yes, the upholstery features a lot of light blue trim, but that's a factory option. It's called Tension/Twilight Blue Dipped and combines Napa leather seating surfaces with perforated inserts.



Definitely not as wild as the



