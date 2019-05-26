Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Sound Check: Not Bad!

Mercedes has a lot of money and is trying everything to see what works and what doesn't. The AMG GT 4-door is one of its wild new creations, not because it's a bespoke 4-door, but because it's offered with the 43 and 53 powertrains.

Unlike an E-Class or a C-Class, this body style is supposed to be bespoke, specific to thebrand, but the 6-cylinder models aren't wild performance junkies.The numbers make you want to look down on the car, but when one of our favorite German YouTubers was given the keys to the GT 53, we decided to check it out anyway. And to our surprise, it sounds good. Automann-TV says this is because we're dealing with the only "53" model with the AMG Performance AGA option, essentially a crazier exhaust.The hybrid inline-6 is at its best when idling. Close your eyes and you can't really put it in the same category as a BMW M3 with a good exhaust. But give AMG some time; they've only recently gotten back into the habit of putting its cylinders in a row.In terms of power, the 53 4-door makes 435and 520 Nm, the same as the E53 and CLS 53 sister cars. It weighs about two tons, so the 0 to 100 km/h launch takes 4.5 seconds, almost the same as a Golf R.The closest rival to this thing would probably be the Porsche Panamera 4S or even the V8-powered GTS. Also, the BMW M5 is within reach, financially speaking, and the 8 Series Gran Coupe will soon wage war on this luxury-performance segment.Last time we checked, the 53 costs about €110,000. There's an even cheaper alternative, the GT 43 , still packing six cylinders but only 367 HP and setting you back €95,000. The 63 sells for €150,118, while the 63 S goes up to €167,016. But options are an entirely, different ballgame.