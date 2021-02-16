Custom C8 Corvette Looks Fab Thanks to Green Wrap, Forgiato Wheels

autoevolution
If you want to make the mid-engine Stingray stand out from the crowd, one way to achieve this result is a high-quality wrap. The owner of this convertible ‘Vette, for example, picked green over black paintwork.
Offered for $125,000 or best offer on Facebook with 3,800 miles (6,116 kilometers) on the clock, the car was wrapped and ceramic coated to the tune of $5,500. The green-painted brake calipers and engine cover were $1,500, and a full ceramic tint added $750 to the original owner’s expenses.

Optioned with the high-wing spoiler, the hard-topped coupe is now rolling on 20- and 21-inch Forgiato Tecnica two-piece wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber shoes. For reference, the C8 with the Z51 Performance Package rocks cast wheels that measure 245/35ZR19 and 305/30ZR20.

Under the hood, this tastefully-modified Corvette is hiding a small-block V8 with a custom-fabricated exhaust. Coming courtesy of Cordes Performance Racing, the cat-back system promises rear-wheel gains of 30 to 38 horsepower without even touching the catalytic converters or headers.

Originally priced at $78k when it left the dealership last March, the 2020 Corvette in the photo gallery started out life as a 2LT with black-painted trident wheels. Other highlights from the factory include the GT1 seats, front-axle lift system that adds 40 millimeters (1.6 inches) of ground clearance, and $1,500 worth of carbon-fiber garnish throughout the interior.

The seller, Joey Annoreno, mentions in the comments section of the listing that he’s in line for a Z06. As opposed to the seventh-generation Corvette in this specification, the eighth generation will drop the small-block V8 with a thumpin’ great blower on top in favor of a free-breathing DOHC engine.

To be more specific, that's a flat-plane crankshaft powerplant that's codenamed LT6 as opposed to LT5.5 for the high-revving motor in the C8.R endurance racing car. Similar to the LT2 in the Stingray, the newcomer’s engine will be connected to a dual-clutch transaxle - the TR-9080 DCT - supplied by Tremec.

