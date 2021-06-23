Lifted 2017 Ford F-350 Is a Road-Going Monster Truck, Requires Deep Pockets

5 The 2022 Ford Maverick's Flexbed Is an Innovative DIY Cargo Box

And although I haven't seen this 6-wheel behemoth with my own eyes before, I think I could get used to driving one. Well, at least if no tight roads were involved. Because this looks like the closest thing you could get to driving a Monster Truck on public roads without having to face backlash from the authorities. And while I'm sure that you can go even bigger than this and still be within legal rights, do you need a bigger truck?This 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty has been built for SEMA , and I imagine it left a pretty good impression during its time as a show truck. There seems to be a universal recipe for building these custom trucks that involves a huge lift, big tires and rims, and a custom wrap to name just a few mods. This thing rocks a 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 diesel engine that has got more torque than most vehicles driving down public roads.You could say this is an almost brand-new truck , as it's only been driven for 27,000 miles. Aside from the rather tastefully executed wrap, the first thing that catches your attention is the stance of this thing. Rolling around on 28" Fuel Forged Wheels that are wrapped in 42" Furry Tires means that $15,000 went into this setup alone. Which may or may not sound impressive, depending on the kind of vehicle you're used to driving.An additional $23,000 was the cost for the 16"-21" Stryker Hydraulic Lift Kit that comes with Switches for the front and the rear as well. That is how you make most vehicles around you look tiny by comparison. With the truck being so high up off the ground, a set of AMP Power XL Running Boards were required to accommodate the passengers looking to hop on board.This even has a 5" straight exhaust, not that anyone is dying to hear what a diesel-powered V8 sounds like. And I imagine that the 5 Trumpet Hornblaster Kit is the kind of add-on you'd see in a 2010 prank video on Youtube, where truck drivers would scare innocent bystanders into becoming deaf for several minutes. At least if you ever get the urge to drive into the desert, the Roof Rack Led Light Bar and Front Grill Light will come in handy for sure.The interior of this truck has been left in the same condition as it left the factory, which is not a bad thing per se, but I would have expected more attention to this department as well, considering the scale of the build. With this being a 2017 model, you do get many modern amenities, such as a Blind Spot Info System and a 360 Degree surround-view camera, but it would have felt nicer with a top-of-the-line, custom-fitted audio system. The asking price is $103,800 , which is not cheap at all, but the seller does note that this truck features $100,000 in upgrades alone, which would spare you the headache of having to start from scratch.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.