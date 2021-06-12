Rare, 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT3 Was Never Driven, Costs an Arm and a Leg

For most of us, driving an F1 car is something that will most likely never happen. Not only because of the associated costs but also because of the skills and capabilities required to be able to drive such a rocket on wheels. But there's always touring cars to dream about, that seem to exist in a more tangible realm.
Sure, financially speaking a touring car is still going to be out of reach for the vast majority of automotive enthusiasts. But given the way these cars have been developed, you tend to believe that you might be able to get behind the wheel and still retain control of it going around the racetrack. Given the choice, I would most likely go for a GT1 class vehicle, but seeing that these sacred monsters have long been banned, a GT3 machine will have to do instead.
I've been fortunate enough to witness several races in the past few years where GT3 cars would roam around the track, providing a soundtrack that is impossible to forget. I've always had a thing for the Ferrari 458 GT3 and the Lamborghini Huracan GT3, but there's something special about the way an AMG-built V8 sounds. Only 100 units of the SLS AMG GT3 were ever built, and I can't help but wonder how many of these are still around today.
What makes this particular car even more special is the fact that it has never been driven. It was delivered to its owner back in 2014 and went straight into his private collection for the following six years. Can you imagine the kind of self-restraint you need to have to overcome the desire to drive such a machine? As you would expect from a car that has been sitting in a museum, it still looks brand new, as it did on its delivery day.
GT3 regulations, it means you won't be getting as much power as you would in the SLS AMG Electric Drive, but then again, power isn't everything.
Because with this conversion, you get a package that provides more efficient power delivery whilst being much lighter than the road-going vehicle. The list of upgrades is too vast to describe here, but it's good to know that this vehicle comes with a sequential six-speed gearbox, a steel braking system that probably never fades out, and an integrated air jack system which could help precious seconds when the car performs a pit stop.
The same dilemma applies here as with all rare vehicles that have never been driven. Drive it and get to feel like few people on this planet ever have, or store it away and watch its value rise over time until you decide to cash in, or pass it down to your children. Either way, to reach that decision, you must first come up with €892,500 ($1,080,723), which is still less than what you'd have to pay for a DTM kind of AMG.
I've been fortunate enough to witness several races in the past few years where GT3 cars would roam around the track, providing a soundtrack that is impossible to forget. I've always had a thing for the Ferrari 458 GT3 and the Lamborghini Huracan GT3, but there's something special about the way an AMG-built V8 sounds. Only 100 units of the SLS AMG GT3 were ever built, and I can't help but wonder how many of these are still around today.
What makes this particular car even more special is the fact that it has never been driven. It was delivered to its owner back in 2014 and went straight into his private collection for the following six years. Can you imagine the kind of self-restraint you need to have to overcome the desire to drive such a machine? As you would expect from a car that has been sitting in a museum, it still looks brand new, as it did on its delivery day.
GT3 regulations, it means you won't be getting as much power as you would in the SLS AMG Electric Drive, but then again, power isn't everything.
Because with this conversion, you get a package that provides more efficient power delivery whilst being much lighter than the road-going vehicle. The list of upgrades is too vast to describe here, but it's good to know that this vehicle comes with a sequential six-speed gearbox, a steel braking system that probably never fades out, and an integrated air jack system which could help precious seconds when the car performs a pit stop.
The same dilemma applies here as with all rare vehicles that have never been driven. Drive it and get to feel like few people on this planet ever have, or store it away and watch its value rise over time until you decide to cash in, or pass it down to your children. Either way, to reach that decision, you must first come up with €892,500 ($1,080,723), which is still less than what you'd have to pay for a DTM kind of AMG.