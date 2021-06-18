2050 RAM Pickup Truck Rendering Uses Space Shuttle Materials and Tank Design

Given access to a time machine, most people would travel back in time instead of the future, at least at first, suggesting we're more comfortable not knowing what life is going to be in a few years from now.
The future is both mysterious and scary, but the good news is that even though what we would find in, say, 2050 would scare the hell out of the 2021 us, the people living then and there would have eased into whatever horrible situation we find so, to them, that would be normality.
Unless something drastic happens at a global scale - a cataclysmic event or something more man-made, such as war - the human race's capacity to adapt should not be underestimated. As long as our basic needs are met, we could get used to a lot of things. We may not like the situation we're in, but we'll continue to carry on.
In Ali Shoghimojarad's vision of 2050, the State of California is faced with an overwhelming number of vegetation fires. So many, in fact, that the authorities have stopped trying to put them out. The people, however, haven't done the logical thing and moved out, but have instead learned to get on with their lives while the fires burn around them. To be fair, it must make for a pretty remarkable picture at night.
We'll ignore the fact that you can't live without oxygen and fire has this nasty habit of taking it all for itself and, as if that weren't enough, replacing it with black smoke as well, and accept Ali's scenario. If out of control wildfires is what it takes to make this RAM truck a reality, we're not entirely sure we wouldn't be OK with it.
Obviously, we're not being serious, but the RAM Endurance, as the author is calling it, sure looks cool. It follows the "forward control" trend we wouldn't be surprised to see catch on over the coming years when electric motors make the long hood an unnecessary hindrance, though the cabin isn't pushed all the way forward.
According to Ali, the design is inspired by that of a main battle tank - the Israeli Merkava, on this occasion - because the Endurance must give a sense of indestructibility to make its occupants feel safe when everything outside is falling to pieces. At a first glance, the exterior design of the Endurance has very little in common with RAM's current lineup, and yet if you removed the badge, you still wouldn't say it's a Ford.
Besides the go-anywhere ability granted by the three electric motors and the generous ground clearance and approach (and, to a lesser degree, departure) angles, the other party trick of the Endurance is the materials used to cover its body. With the truck having to constantly deal with fire, Ali decided to coat large parts of it with the same cocktail of materials used to protect the NASA Space Shuttle upon reentering the atmosphere. That doesn't mean you can park it on top of an erupting volcano and expect to get away with it, but it will provide enough protection against fire to give its occupants a chance to relocate.
Well, just make sure you don't put anything of value in the bed.
