Lectric ONE Is Lectric eBikes' Most High-Tech Model Yet, Has Pinion and Gates Components

There are plenty of e-bikes out there you could get for $2,000, but if you're looking for durability and cutting-edge technology, you'd be hard-pressed to find one more advanced than the Lectric ONE, the latest commuter e-bike from Phoenix-based Lectric eBikes.
Known as one of the fastest growing e-bike companies in the US, Lectric eBikes has made a name for itself and has become a market leader by offering budget-friendly quality mobility solutions. The company has delivered unparalleled value for the money since day one, and it's doing it again with the new Lectric ONE.
Introduced at a price point of less than two grand, the Lectric ONE is the brand's most high-tech e-bike to date. It represents the manufacturer's first foray into mid-gearbox belt-driven two-wheelers and comes with premium components from automotive titans Pinion and Gates Corporation.
The Lectric ONE's unique feature set includes Pinion's top-of-the-line auto-shifting electric gearbox combined with a Gates Carbon Drive belt system, both of which prioritize durability, efficiency, and all the other hallmarks of German engineering to provide a maintenance-free, smooth, and hassle-free riding experience.
The Gates Carbon belt drive, meanwhile, promises low-to-no maintenance rides as well. Since there are no chains involved, the carbon fiber-reinforced belt doesn't need lubricant and doesn't rust, offering instead longevity, reliability, and a smooth, quiet ride that can't be matched by traditional chains. Moreover, the Gates belt drive is expected to last 2 to 3 times longer than a chain.
"The technology built into this bike is going to appeal to serious commuters, and the maintenance-free aspect that comes along with that tech will excite everyday riders," said Levi Conlow, Lectric eBikes CEO and cofounder. "And no other bike on the market has this level of world-class technology at such a low price," he added.
In terms of construction, the Lectric ONE is built around an aerodynamic hydroformed alloy frame with smooth welds. It is designed with the same fat-bodied bike aesthetic Lectric is known to go for on most of its two-wheelers and rides on beefy puncture-resistant 20-inch by 2.5-inch tires. With its bold lettering and sleek finish, it exudes confidence and looks right at home on urban streets.
The commuter-style bike is equipped with a 750-watt Stealth M24 rear hub motor that outputs 1.3 kW. Capable of delivering 85 Nm (62.6 lb-ft) of torque, the motor peoples the bike to speeds of up to 28 mph (45 kph). It also offers five levels of pedal-assist and can be configured for Class 1, 2, or 3 operation.
Weighing in at just 55 pounds (25 kg), the Lectric ONE isn't the most lightweight e-bike out there, but it's said to be the lightest to use a 750-watt motor. It might not be as feathery as other options, but you'll climb and accelerate like no other, and you won't have any issue maneuvering it when you're not riding it.
Other noteworthy features of the ONE include a backlit, heads-up color LCD display, 180 mm hydraulic disc brakes, a brake-activated taillight, an integrated 30-pound rear rack for the rider's hauling needs, a heavy-duty side-sweeping kickstand, and front and rear fenders, the latter being exclusive to the pre-order launch.
With this new e-bike, Lectric gives riders access to a new level of luxury and innovation at a market disrupting price point, making premium commuting accessible to all.
The innovative Lectric ONE commuter e-bike is already available for pre-order for just $1,999 as part of a special launch promotion, with first deliveries scheduled for May. The price tag after the promotion ends will be $2,219, which is still a bargain considering everything it has to offer.
For those out of the loop, it's worth mentioning that the Pinion smart gearbox utilizes the German company's Smart.Shift electronic shifting technology, which is similar to automotive paddle shifters and offers efficient rides with seamless gear transitions. The intuitive Pinion C1.6i gearbox mounted on the ONE e-bike comes with a Pre Select feature that allows complete customization of the shifting parameters. As such, riders can set preferred cadence, shift points, preferred gear to downshift into at stops, and more. The gearbox is also weather-sealed and low maintenance.
Indeed, the Pinion gearbox alone costs about $1,500. And an e-bike with a Pinion gearbox that offers electronic shifting and a Gates Carbon belt, such as those made by Swiss manufacturer Stromer, will normally set you back around $10,000. With its new commuting solution, Lectric has somehow managed to bring these premium features into the budget-friendly space.
In terms of battery options, the bike boasts a 500-Wh battery as standard, offering up to 45 miles (72.4 km) of range per charge at the lowest assist level. A 672-Wh battery promising 60 miles (97 km) between charges will be available as an option. Both are certified to UL 2849 safety standards.
