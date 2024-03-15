Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX Coming March 21, AWD Electric Van Packs 335 HP

The ID. Buzz will receive a hot version dubbed ID. Buzz GTX on March 21. Other than said reveal date and a teaser photo, the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles division didn't share any information. However, we already know what's in the offing.
Back in January of last year, Autocar had a chat with research & development boss Kai Gruenitz. He confirmed 250 kW for the zero-emission performance van, a figure that converts to 335 mechanical horsepower or 340 metric horsepower. Care to guess which other GTX has 335 hp/340 ps? If the slightly disappointing ID.7 GTX Tourer sprang to mind, congrats!
Revealed together with the rear-drive ID.3 GTX hot hatchback, the ID.7 GTX Tourer features a dual-motor setup with plenty of torque on tap. The front-mounted AKA150 asynchronous motor and the rear-mounted APP550 permanent magnet synchronous motor should carry over to the ID. Buzz GTX, which – according to Gruenitz – will feature a GTX-specific interior and paint colors.
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles reconfirmed the aforementioned 250-kW rating at the June 2023 launch of the ID. Buzz LWB for North America, with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles also stating 6.4 seconds from zero to 100 kilometers per hour. How Germanic of them to use the metric system in the US, huh?
6.4 seconds to 100 kph should be 6.2 seconds to 60 mph. You can read the full release below. Still, the release doesn't mention whether the ID. Buzz GTX will be sold in the United States or not. In any case, you are better off getting the Kia EV9 AWD thanks to Kia's claimed 379 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm).
Suppose you really dig the styling of the ID. Buzz, yet the GTX isn't coming to America. You're left with the ID. Buzz LWB, which sports either 282 horsepower with rear-wheel drive or 330 horsepower with all-wheel drive. Otherwise put, your closest alternative to the GTX is only five ponies down on the ID. Buzz GTX.
Still, at the end of the day, the ID. Buzz LWB for North America will be a hard sell in the increasingly competitive battery-electric vehicle space. How come? Let's say that Volkswagen wants 64,581.30 euros or 70,245 dollars at current exchange rates for the regular-wheelbase and rear-drive ID. Buzz Pro.
I adore performance models just as the next guy or gal, including retro-styled oddities such as the ID. Buzz GTX. But if Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles expects to sell this fellow for Porsche 718 money (starting at €63,945 or $69,545), the German automaker can only be described as delusional.
Speaking of the South Korean people carrier, the EV9 will be joined by a Hyundai-branded sibling for the 2025 model year. Three-row EVs further include the Tesla Model Y and X, Mercedes-Benz EQB and EQS SUV, Rivian R1S, Volvo EX90, the upcoming Volvo EX90, and Cadillac Escalade IQ.
