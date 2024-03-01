Feds Investigate Chrysler Pacifica PHEV Recall Remedy

Back in July 2022, the Office of Defects Investigation opened a preliminary evaluation into the Chrysler Pacifica PHEV over complaints alleging a loss of motive power due to a transmission malfunction. FCA US LLC recalled the 2017 to 2023 Chrysler Pacifica PHEV in January 2023 to the tune of 67,118 vehicles produced between August 2016 and January 2023.

16 photos Photo: Chrysler / edited