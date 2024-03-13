Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Revealed, 322-HP Electric Hot Hatchback Is RWD Exclusively

Cupra, the standalone brand that could replace Spanish automaker SEAT in the Volkswagen Group's portfolio after 2030, unleashed its first series-production electric hot hatchback in February 2024. The Cupra Born VZ now has a sibling with Volkswagen branding and styling, and – not surprising in the least – said model also develops 322 horsepower and 402 pound-feet (545 Nm).
Revealed together with the ID.7 GTX Tourer, the ID.3 GTX is a rear-drive affair that uses the Volkswagen Group's most powerful electric drive unit. APP550 is what the Wolfsburg-based automaker calls it, with said permanent magnet synchronous motor offered in two states of tune.
The standard version makes 210 kW or 282 horsepower, which is a bit disappointing when you remember that a compact hatchback weighs considerably more in EV rather than ICE flavor. To whom it may concern, the refreshed Golf GTI produces 262 horsepower from its EA888 engine and weighs a little over 1.4 tons. The DIN curb weight rating of the ID.3 GTX isn't available, but for reference, the ID.3 Pro S weighs 1.9 tons.
Both versions of the APP550 feature similar peak torque. Top speed is anything but impressive, though, with the German automaker quoting an electronically limited 180 and 200 kilometers per hour (111 and 124 miles per hour).
Boasting a net capacity of 79 kilowatt hours, the battery pack can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in less than half an hour at 175 kilowatts. In the WLTP test cycle, Volkswagen targets in the ballpark of 600 kilometers (373 miles) of range. By comparison, the ID.3 Pro S is currently rated at 575 kilometers (357 miles) in the EU and UK markets.
Fabric and leatherette seats also need to be mentioned. Customers are further presented with the optional ergoActive seats, which combine ArtVelours Eco dark microfleece with fabric and leatherette. What's more, Volkswagen redesigned the driving mode selector in the form of a separate steering column-mounted switch. That's not all, though, because Volkswagen's IDA voice assistant features ChatGPT integration in the ID.3 GTX.
Pricing information has yet to be released. With the ID.3 Pro S kicking off at 47,595 euros in Germany, meaning dollars at current exchange rates, you can look forward to more than 50,000 euros for the ID.3 GTX. Speaking of which, the Pro S needs 7.9 seconds to 100 kilometers per hour as opposed to 6.0 for the GTX and 5.6 for the GTX Performance.
Clearly pricier than the internal combustion Golf GTI, the zero-emission ID.3 GTX should bring more prospective customers into Volkswagen showrooms. The big question is, will the slightly prohibitive starting price help the GTX's cause?
Gifted with 20 by 8 and 20 by 9-inch alloy wheels with a bright diamond-cut outer surface, IQ.LIGHT LED Matrix headlights, a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and touch controls on the multifunction steering wheel, the ID.3 GTX stands out from lesser specifications with the help of a GTX-specific front bumper. It sports a diamond-style intake and triangular daytime running lights.
