Super-Rare 1972 VW Fridolin Emerges in the U.S., Restored, Bagged and Absolutely Beautiful

If there's such a thing as the equivalent of a unicorn in the automotive world, the Fridolin would be it. Strike that: this particular unit of the Fridolin would be it, what with the extensive restoration and the glow-up it received under its current owner.
The Volkswagen Fridolin is one of the quirkiest vehicles built by VW – and perhaps one of the least famous, too, though through no fault of its own. Officially dubbed the Volkswagen Kleinlieferwagen, it was developed in the early '60 at the behest of the Deutsche Bundespost, the German Postal Authority, which had reached out to ask for a vehicle that was unique in styling, offered ample volume, and could take a beating.
VW planned to use the reinforced platform of the Beetle Cabriolet for it, but later opted for the Karmann Ghia platform, as it was wider. The rest of the vehicle was built with parts VW was already using on production models, so it got the front end from a Type 3, the rear end from a Type 2, and the engine and transaxle from Beetle – the 1.2 liter Beetle H4 engine was first used, and replaced in later models with 1.3 liter one.
The Fridolin was a cute but mighty capable frankenvehicle.
Franz Knobel & Sohn GmbH (Westfalia-Werke) built the Fridolin under contract, with production running between 1964 and 1974. Some 6,100 Fridolins were built for the national postal service, with an additional 1,000 units with slightly different specs delivered to the Swiss postal service and Lufthansa across the border.
Today, only some 200 Fridolins exist worldwide, and only a handful of them are in the United States.
This unit is one of them – but it deserves attention for more than "just" the fact that it's a rarity, though that in itself is enough recommendation. This Fridolin received not only a full restoration but also a glow-up, with airbag suspension, upgraded motor, and a brand new, matching interior and a most eye-catching paintjob.
This is a 1972 Fridolin, modified to be more suitable to modern demands. It's now powered by an air-cooled 2,332cc flat-four engine coupled with a four-speed manual transmission. Upgrades include an Airkewld and four-wheel adjustable air suspension system, with a Viair air compressor and tank in the engine bay, red-finished Wilwood brake calipers, and Polished Billet Specialties 17″ and 18″ wheels clad in Nitto Neo Gen tires.
The exterior is done in pearl orange, with light brown and white for the upper body.
The interior is done in tan upholstery, with tan square weave carpets in the footwell and the rear cargo area. There's a Budnik Wheels four-spoke steering wheel on a polished steering column and a matching aftermarket gearshifter. The dashboard includes some of the original instrumentation, which explains why the speedometer and odometer work only "intermittently," but also a push-button ignition, and switches and a gauge for the air suspension.
This modernized Fridolin is now offered at auction on a dedicated platform, and with four more days to go into the sale, bidding sits at $21,503. If it sells for this kind of money, it'd be a steal compared to the amounts other, similarly impeccable Fridolins changed hands for.