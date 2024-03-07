autoevolution
 

Super-Rare 1972 VW Fridolin Emerges in the U.S., Restored, Bagged and Absolutely Beautiful

Published: • By:
If there's such a thing as the equivalent of a unicorn in the automotive world, the Fridolin would be it. Strike that: this particular unit of the Fridolin would be it, what with the extensive restoration and the glow-up it received under its current owner.
1972 VW Fridolin restored and modified is up for auction in Florida 30 photos
Photo: BringATrailer/czone51 (Composite)
1972 VW Fridolin restored and modified is up for auction in Florida1972 VW Fridolin restored and modified is up for auction in Florida1972 VW Fridolin restored and modified is up for auction in Florida1972 VW Fridolin restored and modified is up for auction in Florida1972 VW Fridolin restored and modified is up for auction in Florida1972 VW Fridolin restored and modified is up for auction in Florida1972 VW Fridolin restored and modified is up for auction in Florida1972 VW Fridolin restored and modified is up for auction in Florida1972 VW Fridolin restored and modified is up for auction in Florida1972 VW Fridolin restored and modified is up for auction in Florida1972 VW Fridolin restored and modified is up for auction in Florida1972 VW Fridolin restored and modified is up for auction in Florida1972 VW Fridolin restored and modified is up for auction in Florida1972 VW Fridolin restored and modified is up for auction in Florida1972 VW Fridolin restored and modified is up for auction in Florida1972 VW Fridolin restored and modified is up for auction in Florida1972 VW Fridolin restored and modified is up for auction in Florida1972 VW Fridolin restored and modified is up for auction in Florida1972 VW Fridolin restored and modified is up for auction in Florida1972 VW Fridolin restored and modified is up for auction in Florida1972 VW Fridolin restored and modified is up for auction in Florida1972 VW Fridolin restored and modified is up for auction in Florida1972 VW Fridolin restored and modified is up for auction in Florida1972 VW Fridolin restored and modified is up for auction in Florida1972 VW Fridolin restored and modified is up for auction in Florida1972 VW Fridolin restored and modified is up for auction in Florida1972 VW Fridolin restored and modified is up for auction in Florida1972 VW Fridolin restored and modified is up for auction in Florida1972 VW Fridolin restored and modified is up for auction in Florida
The Volkswagen Fridolin is one of the quirkiest vehicles built by VW – and perhaps one of the least famous, too, though through no fault of its own. Officially dubbed the Volkswagen Kleinlieferwagen, it was developed in the early '60 at the behest of the Deutsche Bundespost, the German Postal Authority, which had reached out to ask for a vehicle that was unique in styling, offered ample volume, and could take a beating.

VW planned to use the reinforced platform of the Beetle Cabriolet for it, but later opted for the Karmann Ghia platform, as it was wider. The rest of the vehicle was built with parts VW was already using on production models, so it got the front end from a Type 3, the rear end from a Type 2, and the engine and transaxle from Beetle – the 1.2 liter Beetle H4 engine was first used, and replaced in later models with 1.3 liter one.

The Fridolin was a cute but mighty capable frankenvehicle.

1972 VW Fridolin restored and modified is up for auction in Florida
Photo: BringATrailer/czone51
Franz Knobel & Sohn GmbH (Westfalia-Werke) built the Fridolin under contract, with production running between 1964 and 1974. Some 6,100 Fridolins were built for the national postal service, with an additional 1,000 units with slightly different specs delivered to the Swiss postal service and Lufthansa across the border.

Today, only some 200 Fridolins exist worldwide, and only a handful of them are in the United States.

This unit is one of them – but it deserves attention for more than "just" the fact that it's a rarity, though that in itself is enough recommendation. This Fridolin received not only a full restoration but also a glow-up, with airbag suspension, upgraded motor, and a brand new, matching interior and a most eye-catching paintjob.

This is a 1972 Fridolin, modified to be more suitable to modern demands. It's now powered by an air-cooled 2,332cc flat-four engine coupled with a four-speed manual transmission. Upgrades include an Airkewld and four-wheel adjustable air suspension system, with a Viair air compressor and tank in the engine bay, red-finished Wilwood brake calipers, and Polished Billet Specialties 17″ and 18″ wheels clad in Nitto Neo Gen tires.

1972 VW Fridolin restored and modified is up for auction in Florida
Photo: BringATrailer/czone51
The exterior is done in pearl orange, with light brown and white for the upper body.

The interior is done in tan upholstery, with tan square weave carpets in the footwell and the rear cargo area. There's a Budnik Wheels four-spoke steering wheel on a polished steering column and a matching aftermarket gearshifter. The dashboard includes some of the original instrumentation, which explains why the speedometer and odometer work only "intermittently," but also a push-button ignition, and switches and a gauge for the air suspension.

This modernized Fridolin is now offered at auction on a dedicated platform, and with four more days to go into the sale, bidding sits at $21,503. If it sells for this kind of money, it'd be a steal compared to the amounts other, similarly impeccable Fridolins changed hands for.
If you liked the article, please follow us:  Google News icon Google News Youtube Instagram X (Twitter)
VW Fridolin Volkswagen Volkswagen Fridolin restored car Volkswagen Kleinlieferwagen classic car custom car auction
About the author: Elena Gorgan
Elena Gorgan profile photo

Elena has been writing for a living since 2006 and, as a journalist, she has put her double major in English and Spanish to good use. She covers automotive and mobility topics like cars and bicycles, and she always knows the shows worth watching on Netflix and friends.
Full profile

 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories