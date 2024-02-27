Totem GTAmodificata Is a $1.2M Alfa Romeo Restomod Powered by a 799-HP V6

Totem Automobili, the Italian automotive outfit specializing in overhauling classic Alfa Romeos from the 1960s, was present at this week's Geneva Motor Show, where it revealed a new work of automotive art clad in carbon fiber - the GTAmodificata.
Of all the legendary sports racing cars of the '60s, the Alfa Romeo GTA (Gran Turismo Alleggerita or Lightened Grand Tourer in English), produced between 1965 and 1975 under numerous guises such as the Sprint GTA, GTA 1300 Junior, and GTAm, must be counted as one of the most beloved among car enthusiasts. Only about 500 GTA units were made and few survived their harsh racing careers, which is why they are now as valued as Ferraris and other icons of the same period.
No wonder these compact coupes are also the vehicles of choice for Totem Automobili's superb restomods. The latest creation coming from the Italian outfitter is a reimagined and overhauled version of the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm. The inspiration is evident in the GTAmodificata's aggressive body lines, the riveted arch flares, and the extra driving lights up front, but the similarities end here.
For starters, the Italian coachbuilder has kept the donor vehicle's framework but replaced the original body panels with new and lightweight carbon fiber parts. Then, it also fitted the car with two-piece forged wheels made by Dymag and wrapped in Pirelli Trofeo R tires, new LED headlights, and distinctive LED taillights.
Key to this performance is a custom 3.2-liter twin-turbocharged V6 sourced from Italtecnica Engineering that tips the scales at just 165 kg (364 lbs) and delivers a staggering 799 hp (810 ps) and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque between 3,500 and 6,000 rpm. This impressive amount of power is sent back to the rear wheels via a sequential transmission and a limited-slip differential. Totem says the car can do the 0 – 62 mph dash in just 2.6 seconds and can reach a top speed of over 186 mph (300 kph).
Of course, upgrading the engine would have been pointless without fitting new brakes and suspension, so the car's carbon fiber monocoque is reinforced with a double wishbone suspension setup with R53 dampers front and rear, huge Brembo six-piston brakes up front, and Brembo four-piston units at the rear.
Those who are lucky enough to secure a unit of the GTAmodificata will enjoy an exhilarating driving experience with three driving modes, an electric power-assisted steering system, and adjustable ABS.
For those who are not familiar with the Venice-based coachbuilder’s work, Totem is also behind the marvelous 590-hp GT Electric, an electric interpretation of the iconic Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA, and the GT Super, a combustion alternative powered by a 620-hp V6 built by Italtecnica.
According to Totem Automobili, the GTAmodificata is still in the prototype phase, but when it eventually enters production, it will be limited to just five units, each priced at an eye-watering €1.1 million, which is about $1.2 million at current exchange rates. Deliveries are planned for the summer of 2026.
No wonder these compact coupes are also the vehicles of choice for Totem Automobili's superb restomods. The latest creation coming from the Italian outfitter is a reimagined and overhauled version of the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm. The inspiration is evident in the GTAmodificata's aggressive body lines, the riveted arch flares, and the extra driving lights up front, but the similarities end here.
For starters, the Italian coachbuilder has kept the donor vehicle's framework but replaced the original body panels with new and lightweight carbon fiber parts. Then, it also fitted the car with two-piece forged wheels made by Dymag and wrapped in Pirelli Trofeo R tires, new LED headlights, and distinctive LED taillights.
What makes the GTAmodificata stand out is the fact that the carbon-fiber body is completely exposed and boasts a unique metallic carbon finish that gives it a menacing look, accentuated by exposed rivets all over the body and a custom blue-painted front bumper. All these modifications were made with a single aim - to reduce weight and increase power. As a result, the restomod is 200 kg (440 lbs) lighter and 200 horsepower stronger than the GT Super, Totem's previous project.
Key to this performance is a custom 3.2-liter twin-turbocharged V6 sourced from Italtecnica Engineering that tips the scales at just 165 kg (364 lbs) and delivers a staggering 799 hp (810 ps) and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque between 3,500 and 6,000 rpm. This impressive amount of power is sent back to the rear wheels via a sequential transmission and a limited-slip differential. Totem says the car can do the 0 – 62 mph dash in just 2.6 seconds and can reach a top speed of over 186 mph (300 kph).
Of course, upgrading the engine would have been pointless without fitting new brakes and suspension, so the car's carbon fiber monocoque is reinforced with a double wishbone suspension setup with R53 dampers front and rear, huge Brembo six-piston brakes up front, and Brembo four-piston units at the rear.
"The Totem GTAmodificata is here to take the sports driving experience to a higher level: feather-light carbon fiber monocoque chassis, thrilling performance and masterpiece aesthetics, all together in a unique race-ready formula," says the outfitter.
Those who are lucky enough to secure a unit of the GTAmodificata will enjoy an exhilarating driving experience with three driving modes, an electric power-assisted steering system, and adjustable ABS.
For those who are not familiar with the Venice-based coachbuilder’s work, Totem is also behind the marvelous 590-hp GT Electric, an electric interpretation of the iconic Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA, and the GT Super, a combustion alternative powered by a 620-hp V6 built by Italtecnica.
According to Totem Automobili, the GTAmodificata is still in the prototype phase, but when it eventually enters production, it will be limited to just five units, each priced at an eye-watering €1.1 million, which is about $1.2 million at current exchange rates. Deliveries are planned for the summer of 2026.