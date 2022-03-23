This Neo-Classic Alfa Is 100% Electric, But It Doesn’t Sound or Behave Like a Typical EV

Introduced in 1965, the Giulia GTA was a series of iconic coupes that Alfa Romeo’s motorsport division Autodelta developed for both road and track. Powered by some of the most capable early versions of the legendary Bialbero (or twin-cam) engine, these lightweight machines were extremely popular among sports cars enthusiasts, and wildly successful on the world’s most famous racetracks.
Although production ceased in the early 1970s, the classic Giulia GTA remained an icon for the decades that followed, and today, it’s considered one of Alfa’s greatest creations.
While the Italian manufacturer has been unsuccessfully attempting to create a model that could match the awesomeness of the 1960s legend, former Alfa designer Riccardo Quaggio set his sights on reviving the GTA and turning it into a modern piece of automotive art. He founded Totem Automobili, and along with a small team of passionate engineers began redesigning the lightweight legend and converting it to electric power.
After several years of grueling work, the result came in the form of the Totem GT Electric. Anticipating that many enthusiasts would roll their eyes at the sight of an electrified classic, the team designed it to not only look like a modernized, ICE-powered classic, but sound and behave like one.
suspension in the front, while for the rear axle, engineers developed an innovative double-wishbone setup with a fifth arm connected to a new rear sub-frame, which supports the electric motor. In addition, an internal roll bar made out of a special aircraft-grade, micro-alloy steel was incorporated into the structure. This feature helped increase overall stiffness as well as safety.
The e-motor at the heart of the GT is capable of delivering 590 hp and a massive 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels. It is fed electrons by an 81-kWh battery pack that can provide up to 242 miles (390 km) of range, and can be fully recharged in about 75 minutes using a 90 kWh DC fast charger.
According to Totem, the GT Electric can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 2.9 seconds, but the top speed is limited to 158 mph (255 kph).
All those figures are nice but far from impressive if we compare them to the cutting-edge EVs available on the market right now. However, what makes this little bundle of joy truly special is a series of features aimed at delivering an ICE-like driving experience.
The first one is a clever gaming-inspired digital controller that emulates torque curves and gear ratios, allowing drivers to interact with the floor-mounted sequential shifter. Moreover, engine braking is also simulated, and a hydraulic handbrake makes this modern classic drift friendly.
steering wheel of an EV is a complex audio system with 13 speakers, that reproduce the soundtrack and vibrations of an ICE-powered sports car.
I’m sure that most purists won’t be impressed by these gimmicks, but people who were hesitant about EVs because they lacked conventional gears and the unmistakable sound of a good-ol’ fashioned engines will fall in love with Totem’s revived Alfa legend.
Apart from all the above-mentioned goodies, the GT Electric comes with a handcrafted carbon fiber body that is absolutely stunning. It retains the timeless design of the original model and blends it with modern tech such as LED headlights and taillights - all packed into a widened package that nods to the successful GTA race cars.
Inside, the car boasts an exquisite retro-inspired cabin that’s upholstered in fine leather and trimmed with carbon fiber elements. Most of the components are shaped to resemble those of the classic Alfa. Even the bucket seats which are also made out of carbon fiber and don leather padding are shaped like those of the vintage race cars.
Like the Charge Mustang that we covered in a previous article, this car has one big problem: an outrageous price tag that starts around $500,000 and can easily go past $600,000 if owners choose to customize several features. That being said, Totem’s GT offers a much more attractive package of cutting-edge technologies and style that the electric ‘Stang.
For enthusiasts who have the money but still prefer ICE power, the Italian company offers a V6 version called GT Super. It packs a Ferrari-derived, 2.9-liter, twin-turbo tuned by Italtecnica that can be ordered in three performance stages ranging from 560 to 620 hp.
You can learn more about this amazing EV in the video below posted on YouTube by Gaston Rossato.
Although production ceased in the early 1970s, the classic Giulia GTA remained an icon for the decades that followed, and today, it’s considered one of Alfa’s greatest creations.
While the Italian manufacturer has been unsuccessfully attempting to create a model that could match the awesomeness of the 1960s legend, former Alfa designer Riccardo Quaggio set his sights on reviving the GTA and turning it into a modern piece of automotive art. He founded Totem Automobili, and along with a small team of passionate engineers began redesigning the lightweight legend and converting it to electric power.
After several years of grueling work, the result came in the form of the Totem GT Electric. Anticipating that many enthusiasts would roll their eyes at the sight of an electrified classic, the team designed it to not only look like a modernized, ICE-powered classic, but sound and behave like one.
suspension in the front, while for the rear axle, engineers developed an innovative double-wishbone setup with a fifth arm connected to a new rear sub-frame, which supports the electric motor. In addition, an internal roll bar made out of a special aircraft-grade, micro-alloy steel was incorporated into the structure. This feature helped increase overall stiffness as well as safety.
The e-motor at the heart of the GT is capable of delivering 590 hp and a massive 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels. It is fed electrons by an 81-kWh battery pack that can provide up to 242 miles (390 km) of range, and can be fully recharged in about 75 minutes using a 90 kWh DC fast charger.
According to Totem, the GT Electric can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 2.9 seconds, but the top speed is limited to 158 mph (255 kph).
All those figures are nice but far from impressive if we compare them to the cutting-edge EVs available on the market right now. However, what makes this little bundle of joy truly special is a series of features aimed at delivering an ICE-like driving experience.
The first one is a clever gaming-inspired digital controller that emulates torque curves and gear ratios, allowing drivers to interact with the floor-mounted sequential shifter. Moreover, engine braking is also simulated, and a hydraulic handbrake makes this modern classic drift friendly.
steering wheel of an EV is a complex audio system with 13 speakers, that reproduce the soundtrack and vibrations of an ICE-powered sports car.
I’m sure that most purists won’t be impressed by these gimmicks, but people who were hesitant about EVs because they lacked conventional gears and the unmistakable sound of a good-ol’ fashioned engines will fall in love with Totem’s revived Alfa legend.
Apart from all the above-mentioned goodies, the GT Electric comes with a handcrafted carbon fiber body that is absolutely stunning. It retains the timeless design of the original model and blends it with modern tech such as LED headlights and taillights - all packed into a widened package that nods to the successful GTA race cars.
Inside, the car boasts an exquisite retro-inspired cabin that’s upholstered in fine leather and trimmed with carbon fiber elements. Most of the components are shaped to resemble those of the classic Alfa. Even the bucket seats which are also made out of carbon fiber and don leather padding are shaped like those of the vintage race cars.
Like the Charge Mustang that we covered in a previous article, this car has one big problem: an outrageous price tag that starts around $500,000 and can easily go past $600,000 if owners choose to customize several features. That being said, Totem’s GT offers a much more attractive package of cutting-edge technologies and style that the electric ‘Stang.
For enthusiasts who have the money but still prefer ICE power, the Italian company offers a V6 version called GT Super. It packs a Ferrari-derived, 2.9-liter, twin-turbo tuned by Italtecnica that can be ordered in three performance stages ranging from 560 to 620 hp.
You can learn more about this amazing EV in the video below posted on YouTube by Gaston Rossato.