With 335 horsepower on deck from two electric drive units, the Volkswagen ID.7 GTX Tourer is punchier than the 315-horsepower Golf R Variant and more powerful than the Passat Variant PHEV as well. The brand's most powerful wagon yet will not come to the United States, though, mostly because longroofs fell out of favor due to increasing demand for crossover utility vehicles and SUVs.
Joining the rear-drive ID.3 GTX in Volkswagen's performance lineup, the ID.7 GTX Tourer accommodates five and 605 liters (21.3 cubic feet) worth of luggage. Folding the rear seat results in a maximum volume of 1,714 liters (60.3 cubic feet). Otherwise put, you're better off getting the Passat Variant if luggage space is your highest priority.
As opposed to the ID.3 GTX compact hatchback, which Volkswagen claims that it needs 6.0 or 5.6 seconds to hit 100 kilometers per hour, the German automaker hasn't mentioned how much the ID.7 GTX Tourer needs to crack triple-digit speeds. Another detail that Volkswagen curiously omitted from the attached launch release is curb weight.
Considering the 2,193 kilograms (4,835 pounds) of the rear-wheel-drive ID.7 Tourer Pro, the dual-motor performance model weighs over 2.2 tons. It should, therefore, hit 62 miles per hour in the high five-second range. Not bad for such a heavy son of a gun. However, when the Golf R 333 Limited Edition reaches 100 clicks in 4.6 seconds, one has to wonder if Volkswagen could have done better.
As far as interior touches are concerned, the ID.7 GTX Tourer distinguishes itself from the rear-drive versions by means of red piping on the seats, red stitching, and – of course – red seams. The ginormous touchscreen infotainment system also deserves your attention, for the IDA voice assistant knows how to ChatGPT.
Turning our attention back to the car, Volkswagen gifted the ID.7 GTX Tourer with an 86-kWh battery as opposed to 79 kilowatt hours for the ID.3 GTX. At 200 kilowatts, it can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in "significantly less than 30 minutes." Yet another important detail missing from the launch release attached below is WLTP driving range.
Volkswagen estimates 685 kilometers or 426 miles for the ID.7 Tourer Pro S, which is lighter than the ID.7 GTX Tourer. In other words, the rear-drive specification is the one to have on the long haul. Similar to the Pro S and Pro, the GTX will be manufactured at Volkswagen's Emden facility.
In regard to pricing, don't expect Volkswagen to sell the ID.7 GTX Tourer for cheap. With the Pro kicking off at 56,995 euros (62,395 dollars) in Germany, one has to wonder if VW has learned anything from the Ferdinand Piech-era Phaeton.
Criticism aside, ChatGPT can be quite handy due to its capability to answer specific questions in great detail. On the other hand, remember that large language models are flawed in many respects. Think, for example, about the overly neutral stance, condensing the subject matter instead of providing distinctive perspectives on it, the lack of real emotions, the factual errors, and reasoning errors.
