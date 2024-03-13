335-HP Volkswagen ID.7 GTX Tourer Coming With ChatGPT Integration

With 335 horsepower on deck from two electric drive units, the Volkswagen ID.7 GTX Tourer is punchier than the 315-horsepower Golf R Variant and more powerful than the Passat Variant PHEV as well. The brand's most powerful wagon yet will not come to the United States, though, mostly because longroofs fell out of favor due to increasing demand for crossover utility vehicles and SUVs.

47 photos Photo: Volkswagen / edited