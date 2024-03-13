Intriguing Alfa Romeo 'Urano' Pickup Truck Proposal Is Merely Wishful Thinking, Sadly

Stellantis is doing great as of late because, finally, it has plenty of novelties across the board. No, not from Chrysler; stop asking for anything other than the Pacifica minivan. We were talking about other brands, sheesh.
Anyway, Dodge is keeping the headlines as hot as a set of sticky drag radials after a copious pre-race burnout at the local quarter-mile dragstrip with help from the potentially controversial 2024 Charger Daytona R/T and Scat Pack electric muscle car as well as the gasoline-powered 2025 Charger Sixpack two-door fastback coupe and four-door sedan, with the latter two motivated by the fresh 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six turbocharged mill rather than a Hemi V8.
Then there are also the Italians. Fiat has returned to the United States with the all-new 500e city car with zero emissions and is doing its best to keep it fashionable with the new Inspired By Beauty and Inspired By Music special editions. Maserati recently announced that between April 6 and 14, it will (again) meet with tennis world champions on the clay courts of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters in the Principality of Monaco.
As for Alfa Romeo, the premium sports car company will soon celebrate (on April 10) the arrival of its latest model – the entry-level Milano subcompact crossover SUV, an heir apparent to the three-door MiTo and five-door Giulietta. Related to the Jeep Avenger or Fiat 600, the little Alfa Romeo will be produced alongside them in Poland with electric, mild hybrid, and gasoline powertrains. At the other end of the spectrum, they also celebrated the first '33 Stradale Day' on March 3, 2024, during which time the limited-edition supercar also appeared in a new color – Blu Reale (Royal Blue).
With just about everything covered at the extremes, you would say there are also plenty of choices in between – Tonale compact crossover SUV, Giulia sedan, and the Stelvio CUV. However, that may be valid in the real world because the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is relentless and insatiable. More precisely, Tommaso D'Amico is present on YouTube and other social media venues under the alias tda_automotive, and loves everything Italian if it is equipped with two or four wheels.
Not long ago, among his Lancia, Fiat, or Alfa Romeo design ideas, we also noticed a project called 'Vulcano' – a CGI concept of an intriguing pickup truck that looked like it belonged somewhere in the compact or mid-size classes, meaning it would easily brawl with the unibody Ford Maverick or the Toyota Tacoma, if real. Now there's a second Alfa Romeo pickup truck idea stemming from the same pixel master – and his fresher 'Urano' design concept may not have a better name, but it's certainly vastly improved in terms of styling – especially if you look at the slimmer headlights and the fashionable full-width taillight LED band.
