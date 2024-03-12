Fiat 500e Drops By With 'Inspired By Music' or 'Inspired By Beauty' Special Editions

Fiat wants to make the 500e's comeback to America a special moment and promotes "symbols of Italian culture – music and beauty" with a new limited series for the all-electric city car.
Back in January, the Italians rekindled their 12-year-old relationship with Jennifer Lopez, which kickstarted with the single 'Papi,' and teased the all-new, all-electric Fiat 500e for the United States market in the singer's new music video featuring Latto for her single "Can't Get Enough." This is the debut single from Lopez's ninth studio album, "This Is Me … Now," available for order since February 16, her first major musical project in almost a decade.
Later, during the final days of February, we didn't get the teased 'drop' that was featured in Lopez's single, and instead, we found out that Stellantis rolled out the first examples of the Fiat 500e produced at the Mirafiori Assembly Plant in Turin, Italy, specifically for the US market. The company also revealed that its two-door BEV sold out its initial dealer allocation units in just a week's time.
Now, in March, Fiat finally pays off the Jennifer Lopez teaser with fresh Fiat 500e Inspired By models that are supposed to "align with symbols of Italian culture – music and beauty." Frankly, these two are universal, not just Italian – we bet that even extraterrestrials would say the same thing, even if we have different opinions about what qualifies as music or beauty. Anyway, they want to be as fashionable as possible with the pricey special editions.
So, meet the 'Inspired By Music' and 'Inspired By Beauty' Fiat 500e models, which kick off in America from exactly $36k, not including a $1,595 destination. For that kind of cash, you can almost have a Tesla Model Y because the best-selling mid-size EV crossover SUV costs as low as $36,490 for customers eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit! Not to mention other EVs out there cost less, such as the popular Chevrolet Bolt EV or Bolt EUV, which start from $26,500 or $27,800, respectively, if there's inventory near you.
Anyway, the Fiat 500e special editions are available for ordering already and will reach their initial customers starting in the third quarter of the year, bringing a premiere for the Fiat 500e in North America – this is the only EV in the segment to offer Level 2 active driving assist systems (ADAS). Alongside the (500e)RED edition, Inspired By Beauty and Inspired By Music can be recognized via the Rose Gold exterior and beige eco-leather seats or the Piano Black paintjob and seven-speaker JBL audio system, respectively.
The technical details remain the same across the board – Fiat's 500e arrives in America with 117 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque, with the electric motor enabling a zero to 60 mph (96 kph) sprint in 8.5 seconds. There's also a 42-kWh battery pack with 11-kW Level 2 AC charging (4 hours and 15 minutes to full) and a range of up to 240 km (149 miles) on a single charge.
