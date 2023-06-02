2025 VW ID. Buzz LWB Unveiled With Charming Three-Row Layout, Deliveries Slated for 2024

Volkswagen is bringing the 2024 ID. Buzz long wheelbase to North America, and we are getting more of everything. The stretched-out version has a few noticeable improvements, but prospective customers must wait at least half a year before getting their hands on one. Here's the gist of it.
The great nostalgic awakening provided by the ID. Buzz with a smaller footprint has led to enough hype in a couple of key markets, so the German automaker is giving Americans and Canadians a better version. Thus, the much-awaited long-wheelbase successor to the VW Bus (or the Type 2) is now roomier, more powerful, and gets a range boost.
The quirky ID. Buzz is now a three-row van, measuring 4,962 mm (195.3 in) in length. This update allows the manufacturer to put a larger 85-kWh usable battery, which might improve range over the shorter version that sports a 77-kWh net energy storage unit. However, this will be an option for which customers will have to pay more. The German manufacturer also didn't tell us exactly how much better the range will be with the new battery.
But for a vehicle as aerodynamic as a Volvo EX90, the best news is that VW worked out a couple of powertrain issues and created a new 210 kW (282 hp) motor installed on the rear axle. This will allow it to sprint from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 7.9 seconds. The van will keep going until the 99 mph (160 kph) limit is reached. Besides that, a new heat pump will most likely help those living in colder climates to preserve range.
The driver and the front passenger get 12-way power, massaging, and air-conditioned seats, while those sitting in the second row will have heated seats only. There's also a removable center console with flexible storage on top. At the same time, the illuminated logo will tell everyone you're driving one of the most fabulous all-electric vans available. Hear that, Mercedes-Benz? Step up your EQV game!
The driver gets a heated steering wheel as standard, and even the heated windshield washer nozzles is included.
If you're interested in having all-wheel drive, get ready to splurge because VW decided to make that an ID. Buzz GTX exclusive. This top-of-the-line version will also have more power thanks to an extra motor installed on the front axle. With 40 kW (53 hp) of more power than the ID. Buzz LWB, the GTX version also cuts the zero to 62 mph time by 1.5 seconds.
The ID. Buzz LWB will also boast VW's largest glass roof, which will come with smart glass. That might remind us of the Samba Bus, which was first seen in 1951 in the Netherlands. But unlike that one, today's panoramic roof will turn opaque at the touch of a button through a process known as electrochromic tinting. Sadly, it won't open. So, give it a good thought before ordering. Moreover, it will most likely be a costly option since it was first seen in the VW Group on the Porsche Taycan GTS.
Some other cool additions include a new head-up display, a better infotainment system with a 5.3-inch driver's display and a 12.9-inch center screen, and the remote parking option that will be available through an app.
Finally, VW says the ID. Buzz LWB deliveries will begin sometime in 2024 for Europe and North America, so eager customers will have to wait at least six or seven months before getting their hands on one.
