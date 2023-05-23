New VW Amarok Makes the Ford Ranger Raptor Look Like a Bargain in the UK

Volkswagen has dropped the pricing and specifications for the 2023 Amarok in the United Kingdom, where the new generation pickup with a premium flair is offered in four distinct trim levels with three engine options.
The German cousin of the Ford Ranger kicks off at £40,791 (equaling $50,754 at the current exchange rates), including tax for the Life entry-level grade with a six-speed manual gearbox. Adding the ten-speed auto and a slightly punchier diesel means paying a minimum of £42,351 ($52,695) for the same grade that features 17-inch alloys, LED headlights, reversing camera, and a 10-inch infotainment system.
Upgrading to the Style means paying at least £50,931 ($63,370) for the 2.0 TDI and £3,000 ($3,733) more for the 3.0 TDI powertrain. Building on the Life, it adds 18-inch alloys, a chrome styling bar, black side steps with chrome inserts, a 360-degree camera system, a 12-inch infotainment screen with navigation, and additional safety gizmos, Volkswagen claims.
For the PanAmericana version of the new Amarok, Volkswagen is asking at least £56,631 ($70,463). This model is powered by the 3.0 TDI diesel engine exclusively, and it features equipment such as upgraded 18-inch black wheels, a premium bumper with black X insert, comfort suspension, an underride guard, and a rear locking differential. The top-of-the-line flavor, which is known as the Aventura, comes with the same engine as the PanAmericana, and brings 21-inch alloys, a premium bumper with silver X insert, and chrome trim on the door handles and side mirror casings in exchange for £57,591 ($71,657).
Speaking of pricing, Ford is offering the Ranger in a single cab configuration starting from £28,275 ($35,181), excluding tax. For the double cab version, interested parties will have to pay at least £29,800 ($37,078), again, without tax, and the most desired trim level of the Dearborn company's mid-size pickup, namely the Raptor, starts at £46,300 ($47,608) excluding VAT in the United Kingdom, or about as much as the 3.0 TDI-powered Style variant of the Amarok.
In terms of power, those opting for the most affordable version of the Volkswagen Amarok will have to settle for the 2.0-liter TDI diesel engine, rated at 170 ps (168 hp/125 kW) and mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The same grade can be equipped with the 205 ps (202 hp/151 kW) 2.0-liter TDI paired with a ten-speed automatic transmission. The Style comes either with the punchier version of the low-revving four-banger or a 3.0-liter TDI making 240 ps (237 hp/177 kW), married to the ten-speed auto in both cases. Finally, the PanAmericana and the Aventura are offered exclusively with the 3.0 TDI. The 4Motion all-wheel drive system is standard across the range.
Volkswagen says the new generation Amarok will go on sale in the United Kingdom on June 12, and the first deliveries are scheduled to commence in late summer.
