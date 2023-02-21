Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB Spied Near the Arctic Circle, U.S. Version Coming 2024

Back in April 2022, when Volkswagen revealed the ID. Buzz, the Wolfsburg-based automaker confirmed no fewer than four variants of the all-electric van. Currently available in short-wheelbase cargo and passenger configurations, the zero-emission vehicle will gain a long-wheelbase passenger variant in Europe this summer. The United States of America will receive said long-wheelbase passenger variant of the ID. Buzz, although refashioned in accordance with U.S. regulations.
The European model has been recently spied in sub-zero weather in Scandinavia, cold-weather testing ahead of the imminent premiere. Most surprisingly of all, Volkswagen didn’t even bother camouflaging the van.
Essentially the all-electric heir apparent of the Volkswagen Bus (a.k.a. Type 2) we all know and love, the ID. Buzz measures 117.6 inches (2,988 millimeters) in wheelbase. Volkswagen adds nearly 10 inches (circa 30 centimeters) in overall length to the long-wheelbase model, with the van’s wheelbase taking most of them.
The ID. Buzz passenger variant for Europe currently sports five seats, with a six-seat configuration to follow sometime this year. The extended wheelbase will enable a seven-seat arrangement split 2/3/2 as per the German automaker. Both the European and American LWBs will get seven seats according to preliminary information.
Fresh reports note a rail system for the ID. Buzz LWB, and there’s hearsay in regard to a battery pack as large as 111 kWh thanks to the longer wheelbase. Rumors also suggest a dual-motor powertrain, which is plausible given that Volkswagen R&D boss Kai Gruenitz has confirmed a performance version with 250 kW on tap.
That’s 335 horsepower, which is 40 more ponies compared to the ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX. Peak torque isn’t public knowledge at the present moment, but the ID. Buzz GTX should at least match the 339 pound-feet (460 Nm) of the compact SUV and its coupe-styled sibling.
Gruenitz further confirmed captain chairs for the ID. Buzz LWB, captain chairs that turn around. The California is currently in development, with Volkswagen expected to premiere this model in 2025 at the earliest.
As you can tell, Volkswagen intends to cover pretty much everything it can in this particular segment because Volkswagen envisions itself as the number one electric vehicle brand in the near future. Chairman of the supervisory board Herbert Diess said that Volkswagen aims to overtake Tesla by 2025 when it comes to sales.
Based on current sales of the ID. Buzz short wheelbase, Diess will probably eat a big slice of humble pie on January 1st, 2025. The all-electric van finished 2022 with merely 6,000 units to its name, whereas production totaled 10,800 units at the Hanover plant in Germany.
Ongoing supply chain issues hampered production output in 2022, but Volkswagen is hopeful that 2023 will be more productive as far as the ID. Buzz is concerned. The zero-emission cargo and passenger vans also happen to be rather expensive, with Volkswagen Deutschland listing them at 54,430.60 euros for the panel van and 64,581.30 for the passenger van. At current exchange rates, that is 58,000 and 68,775 dollars, respectively.
