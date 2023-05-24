Refreshed 2024 VW Atlas Priced From $37,725, Peak Edition Variant Starts at $46,555

Back in February, Volkswagen of America decided to say 'bye-bye' to the entire powertrain lineup of the VW Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport series in one swift move – the previous four-pot and VR6 options were out, and it was a new 2.0-liter turbocharged unit.
As such, the outgoing 2.0-liter TSI with 235 hp and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) was changed for a fresh 2.0L with 269 hp and 273 pound-feet (370 Nm), which is even more torque than what the VR6 had to offer – at 276 hp and 266 pound-feet (361 Nm). As far as the latter is concerned, one can see it's a 'win some, lose some' affair. But, of course, let us hope for the best, especially since the German automaker also refreshed the 2024 model year Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport range.
Even better, a bit later, in April, they doubled up the novelty situation with something that rekindled the affection for the Atlas Basecamp Concept – the 2024 Atlas Peak Edition joined the roster as a rugged trim option "with unique interior and exterior features." Now, all that was left for Volkswagen to complete the circle was to release the pricing details. Well, these days are all about MSRPs and VWs, it seems. As such, at home in Germany, they just released the first images and details about the facelifted 2024 Touareg flagship crossover SUV, plus the starting quotations that range from almost $75k to over $101k!
That has to be a major slap in the face of all those VW fans that had hoped for more than two decades the posh Touareg would one day join forces with Volkswagen of America for sales across the United States. Well, I hope that doesn't happen anytime soon because the refreshed 2024 Atlas sounds like a much better deal when you compare the two. After all, the starting MSRP for the 2024 Atlas is $37,725, and the five-seat Atlas Cross Sport is even cheaper when kicking off at $36,715, right?
Besides, the "major refresh" has brought forth an ever more elegant styling, premium materials for the interiors, and additional standard perks – such as Climatronic, ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, or the IQ.Drive suite of driver assistance systems.
Volkswagen probably thinks there is a 2024 Atlas or 2024 Atlas Cross Sport for everyone, as the former has six trims and the latter another five grades. The Atlas range starts with SE, starting at $37,725 with front-wheel drive and $39,625 with 4Motion all-wheel drive. Next comes Atlas w/Technology from $41,665 (FWD) and $43,565 (4Motion), followed by the base Peak Edition SE w/Technology at $46,555 with standard all-wheel drive. The Atlas SEL can be had for $48,445 with 4Motion, and the second Peak Edition SEL goes for $50,435. Last but not least comes the top Atlas SEL-Premium R-Line from $52,455. Meanwhile, the priciest Atlas Cross Sport (SEL Premium R-Line) is still a little cheaper at $51,445.
