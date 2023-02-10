2024 Volkswagen Atlas Gets More Torque, Improved Looks, Enhanced Technology

The Volkswagen Group blessed motorists with lots of iconic engines over the years. From the air-cooled boxer of the Volkswagen Beetle to the five-cylinder turbo of the Audi Quattro and V12 TDI of the Audi Q7, there are plenty of examples worth geeking out for. One that I'm especially fond of is the VR6, which premiered in road-going trim in 1991 in the Corrado.

