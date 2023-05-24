2024 VW Touareg Debuts With Illuminated Red Logo, High Prices Across the Board

The premium SUV developed on the Volkswagen Group MLB Evo platform, just like the Audi Q7 and Q8, Bentley Bentayga, Lambo Urus, and Porsche Cayenne, is fresher than a breeze of spring air after a short rain. Plus, it should remain a forbidden fruit in America because of its high MSRPs.
The German automaker first introduced its competitor to rivals like the BMW X5, Volvo XC90, or Mercedes-Benz GLE in 2002, and the brand's flagship crossover SUV produced at the Volkswagen Bratislava Plant in Slovakia was paired with posh siblings like the Porsche Cayenne and Audi Q7. Unlike them, though, it wasn't offered worldwide – in particular, it missed the boat that would have taken it across the big pond (Atlantic Ocean) to the New World of America.
Fast forward more than two decades later, and not even the third-generation models are on sale in the United States. However, it continues to thrive at home on the Old Continent, so Volkswagen proceeded to update the 2024 Touareg with more technologies and additional comfort, among other things. More precisely, the company has changed the model's visual identity with the newly developed 'IQ.LIGHT' HD LED matrix headlights at the front and the LED taillights, both "realized as a light strip."
Jumping on the LED light bar bandwagon was not enough, though, and the facelifted third-gen Touareg also gains an illuminated VW logo basked in crimson light. By the way, the "newly developed HD matrix headlights" are supposed to be some of the best worldwide, all thanks to 38k interactive LEDs projecting exactly where the light is needed and nowhere else. And the good news is VW has decided to trickle down the system to smaller SUVs going forward.
Additional design modifications include the reworked front fascia with new styling for the radiator grille, headlights, and front apron. Inside, the standard perks include the Innovision Cockpit, which comprises the Digital Cockpit and the top Discover Pro Max infotainment system, and fast charging (45-watt) USB-C connections. Under the skin, Volkswagen has improved the suspension, and specific versions include active roll compensation or all-wheel steering. Meanwhile, the V6-only powertrains offered in gasoline, diesel, or PHEV guises are probably the same. As such, even the high-performance Touareg R eHybrid keeps the top driveline system at the same rating - 340 kW (462 PS), or 456 horsepower.
"The new Touareg impresses with top quality and outstanding comfort. We have sharpened up the design, integrated an illuminated rear logo, and made the operation even more intuitive. We've also enhanced the driving characteristics, making our premium Volkswagen even better. The result is a true all-rounder that will excite on-road, off-road, and naturally also as a first-class towing vehicle," comments Imelda Labbé, Member of the Volkswagen Board of Management.
However, there is a big catch: pricing. MSRPs kick off at home in Germany from €69,200, and the Elegance or R-Line models start at €75,070 and €79,660, respectively. Last but not least, the Touareg R eHybrid is at least €93,870! That means $74,589, $80,916, $85,829, and $101,140 at the current exchange rates!
