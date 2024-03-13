Vvolt's Newest E-Bike Is a Cleaner, Safer, and More Affordable Take On Urban Mobility

There are countless e-bike designs popping up in the market, but every so often, I come across one that promises to have all the right junk in all the right places, not to mention affordable. Well, this next one comes across as so nice that I'd even gift it to the ones I love.
Folks, the name Vvolt has been in the news before, mainly because this North American crew has been bringing affordable e-bikes to the urban mobility game and is doing so with some rather decent machines designed to be a perfect aid in your goal of leading a more active life and leaving the car at home as often as possible. Considering that two out of their seven current models are sold out, they must be doing something right. Well, the Alpha 2 is here to reveal why this crew should be on your to-consider list.
Now, whenever I take a closer look at a bicycle, I like to start out with the frame; it tells us all we need to know about how this bike is meant to be ridden, by whom, and where, and as we can see, this one's a step-through. As a step-through frame, you should be able to deduce that this is an urban machine; the lack of any suspension further shows that you should be keeping both wheels on the ground at all times.
Why this sort of frame style? For starters, these babies have a proven track record as being the safest bicycles out there, mainly because they're easier to mount, and in the eventuality of a sudden stop, you can easily and quickly plant both feet on the ground without a top tube getting in the way.
More on safety and comfort, integrated headlights are added to each Alpha 2 frame, and since the riding position is one that'll have you sitting rather upright and the bike lacks any suspension systems, riders will rely on nothing more than the tires for softening up their rides. While it's not clear just how big of a cross-section these rubbers may bring to the game, they appear to be at least 2 inches, and that's plenty for your average urban jungle.
With this bike's backbone and dynamics out of the way, it's time to dive closer into the all-important systems that make e-bikes what they are: the electronics. Overall, Vvolt adds a rear hub-mounted motor running under 350 W and is able to kick out a meaningful 45 Nm (33 lb-ft) of torque. If it's anything similar to what I've tested before, this should be more than enough to have you gliding through town with ease. Top speed is sure to be limited to local road laws and regulations, and for the US, that could very well be 28 mph (45 kph).
As for the juice box needed to feed that motor with precious spunk, it's all found in that removable battery integrated into the down tube. Here, 375 Wh of power is available, and with it, the Vvolt states that a peak range of 40 miles (64 km) can be achieved, which isn't bad at all, considering the entire bike costs a reasonable $1,700 (€1,550 at current exchange rates).
What does all this mean for you and me? For starters, there's that $1,700 price tag, which is within what the average Joe is willing to drop on a new e-bike. Then, there are all the components we get for that cash. So, at the end of the day, when we sit back and draw the line, I'd say that Vvolt has hit the sweet spot on this one.
Oh, and boys, before you say no to a step-though frame, try it first; you'll find that these babies aren't just for the ladies, and we, too, can take part in the comfort of cruising around with electric assistance. Yup, I'd rock this around town any day and even trust it enough to know that it'd be a good fit for my mom, my dad, my grandparents, my significant other, or even my kids (I don't have any yet).
Speaking of urban abilities the Alpha 2 has in store, be sure to take note of all the cargo mounts integrated into the aluminum frame and fork. This seemingly insignificant feature can go a long way in your desire to transform your EV into a cargo-hauling machine. Throw on a front and rear rack and carry groceries, your backpack, or laptop bag, and even embark on longer trips to the edge of town during the weekend. All the while, your electric mule is carrying precious food and water. Don't forget the fenders.
More value is brought on by two final systems, the first of which is the drivetrain. If you're up to date with Vvolt and the machines they spit out, you're aware that chained drivetrains are not their thing. Instead, good old Gates has been chosen for your urban experience, bringing a maintenance-free and nearly indestructible carbon belt setup; a belt can last for nearly four times as long as a belt, won't require lube, and won't rip your pant leg to shreds.
