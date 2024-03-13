Blow Up on TikTok and Instagram With a Zebra OTB Penny Farthing: If Only It Was Real

If there was ever a more iconic bicycle than the Penny Farthing, we'd know about it. Well, that might just be the case with Guillaume Bout and his take on this timeless design.
Folks, I don't expect you to know who Guillaume Bout may be, nor the fact that the Penny Farthing was invented back in 1871 by British Engineer James Starley. But, what I do expect you to do is kick back for the next few minutes or so and feast your eyes upon the marvelous machine in the image gallery.
What are we looking at here? Well, the Zebra OTB, as it's been dubbed, is clearly a Penny Farthing bicycle, but with Guillaume's love of MTBs and just a touch of software, we're able to explore what it would take to take this timeless bicycle and make it mountain-worthy.
Oh, and just in case I need to be clear, this is just a visual exploration into an idea, and as far as I know, there hasn't been anyone brave enough to actually build and ride something like this in its designated habitat. Hell, think about that for a second: someone flying down some mountainside on just one massive wheel.
It's going to look nice and cool from a spectator's perspective, but as the rider, well, it's going to be one wild ride if you even make it past the first 10 feet from the starting gate. However, this doesn't stop humans from dreaming a little, and that's just what this French designer has done, in the process, bringing to life a visually stunning masterpiece that, if anyone ever does bring it to life, is sure to turn heads as though they're looking at the very first Farthing.
One clear feature that separates this dream from any other such bicycle we may have seen in the past is Guillaume's take on the frame. Since this designer has a love for mountain biking, we can see that passion shine through on the Zebra.
At the rear of the OTB, Guillaume adds a rear suspension system. Remember, this one is meant to have you flying downhill like a bat out of hell, and that means something to attenuate any blows you take up from your acrobatics. By the looks of things, this setup would work rather well, just not on a trail; this one's meant to be hitting some cobblestones, at best.
More on the frame, all that we see appears to be rafted from nothing more than good old carbon fiber. After all, it's about the only material on the market with which we can achieve such a look, and frankly, the designer hit this one spot on.
All that brings me to my next and final point. I want you to picture yourself riding one of these babies. Take the time to figure out how to mount it - you'll need a running start for this style of two-wheeler - and before you know it, you're off, spinning those cranks a little bit the way a clown would.
However, as you do, every corner you take, every person walking down the street, all eyes will be on you. How could they not!? Aside from that juicy frame and signature wheels, leather-wrapped handlebars, and what could only be a Brooks saddle, you'll look like downright royalty on this carbon fiber steed.
Go ahead, have a coffee on Saturday morning, and after sitting around for hours telling people all about how you got this idea from a render from a French designer, you're off once again, this time aiming for a local park with some light trails running through it. At least, that's the idea.
Personally, I feel it's one hell of an idea and one that's sure to bring smiles to the faces of all those who see it, be it in real life or on your device's screen. What do you think about this dream? Does it have you smiling? Would you ride it?
What are we looking at here? Well, the Zebra OTB, as it's been dubbed, is clearly a Penny Farthing bicycle, but with Guillaume's love of MTBs and just a touch of software, we're able to explore what it would take to take this timeless bicycle and make it mountain-worthy.
Oh, and just in case I need to be clear, this is just a visual exploration into an idea, and as far as I know, there hasn't been anyone brave enough to actually build and ride something like this in its designated habitat. Hell, think about that for a second: someone flying down some mountainside on just one massive wheel.
It's going to look nice and cool from a spectator's perspective, but as the rider, well, it's going to be one wild ride if you even make it past the first 10 feet from the starting gate. However, this doesn't stop humans from dreaming a little, and that's just what this French designer has done, in the process, bringing to life a visually stunning masterpiece that, if anyone ever does bring it to life, is sure to turn heads as though they're looking at the very first Farthing.
Now, our exploration into this machine begins with a look at this thing as a whole. The signature tiny rear wheel and frame that hugs the curvature of an oversized front wheel all tell us that this is no doubt a Farthing. The elevated seat and pedals that spin the front wheel are also in place and make me ask the question: What's that going to be like while bombing downhill and that front wheels spinning uncontrollably? Luckily for us, a pair of pegs are found integrated into the frame, so at least you won't be spinning away like a Looney Toon, and that's really where any resemblance to an actual Farthing ends.
One clear feature that separates this dream from any other such bicycle we may have seen in the past is Guillaume's take on the frame. Since this designer has a love for mountain biking, we can see that passion shine through on the Zebra.
At the rear of the OTB, Guillaume adds a rear suspension system. Remember, this one is meant to have you flying downhill like a bat out of hell, and that means something to attenuate any blows you take up from your acrobatics. By the looks of things, this setup would work rather well, just not on a trail; this one's meant to be hitting some cobblestones, at best.
More on the frame, all that we see appears to be rafted from nothing more than good old carbon fiber. After all, it's about the only material on the market with which we can achieve such a look, and frankly, the designer hit this one spot on.
Not only is the OTB modern, but if it were ever to be brought to life, I'm sure there are some millionaire out there who would love to get their hands on it. Honestly, with the right mold, hands, resins, shocks, and all the other little knick-knacks we see on this Farthing, it's Pinocchio all over again - it stands a very good chance at becoming a real toy.
All that brings me to my next and final point. I want you to picture yourself riding one of these babies. Take the time to figure out how to mount it - you'll need a running start for this style of two-wheeler - and before you know it, you're off, spinning those cranks a little bit the way a clown would.
However, as you do, every corner you take, every person walking down the street, all eyes will be on you. How could they not!? Aside from that juicy frame and signature wheels, leather-wrapped handlebars, and what could only be a Brooks saddle, you'll look like downright royalty on this carbon fiber steed.
Go ahead, have a coffee on Saturday morning, and after sitting around for hours telling people all about how you got this idea from a render from a French designer, you're off once again, this time aiming for a local park with some light trails running through it. At least, that's the idea.
Personally, I feel it's one hell of an idea and one that's sure to bring smiles to the faces of all those who see it, be it in real life or on your device's screen. What do you think about this dream? Does it have you smiling? Would you ride it?