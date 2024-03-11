Flatbike's Revolutionary Folding Frame Has Been Secretly Changing Rider Lives for Years

If you ride a traditional bicycle, you're aware of its limits when it comes time to fit one in a car elevator, bus, or even your home. Well, one crew from the US has a solution. Best of all, it's available worldwide!
Folks, bicycle frames are one of the most optimized creations on Earth. But, there are still limits to what they can achieve, and a folding MTB is one of, if not the hardest systems to create, safely, that is. Why? Simply because the stresses exerted on a frame while romping around, costing over roots, and smashing banked turns with world-class G forces takes its toll on a frame, and any weak link can mean a potentially deadly ride.
That said, one crew out of Kirkland, Washington, has managed to create a folding frame that holds true to the dynamics of a traditional framework. Their name is Flatbike, and these days, this manufacturer is responsible for countless Change frames roaming around on all continents where people cycle. It's time to take a closer look at how these babies are built and if they're worth the cash or if the dynamics fit your lifestyle.
Now, to kick things off, we need to look a tad closer at the Change frame upon which Flatbike builds all the bicycle versions they offer. Oh, and if you look closely at each machine in the image gallery, you'll notice that only the mechanism behind the folding ability is the same. Other than that, geometry differs from one frame to the next, telling me that Flatbike isn't into the whole cookie-cutter style of business but is actually pumping out bikes designed for particular terrains.
Looking closely at the frame's seat post, we can see the folding mechanism behind the Change's magic. Here, we catch a glimpse of a latch mechanism that unlocks, allowing a set of teeth integrated into the frame and seat post to disengage. With a slight push downward, the cog-like construction unlocks, and you can swing the rear triangle forward. You'll also need to unlock a mechanism underneath the bottom bracket before all that, but the main system is the one I mentioned.
Now, if you often ride MTBs, you could very well be thinking that this is a risky maneuver. Well, according to the manufacturer, this thing is a fully ISO 4210-compliant bike, meaning it's been tested and stands up to the international requirements demanded for an MTB or racing bicycle. Three sets of fatigue tests and 100,000 repetitions later, this system came out with flying colors.
As for the sort of gear you can find on one of these babies, it's all down to the sort of riding you plan on taking up. But, the MTB is ready with a dropper post, 27.5-inch wheels, a RockShox Recon Silver suspension fork, and a Shimano Deore drivetrain with 11-51T. That's gear found on bikes well over this price range. Oh, and what you see is only going to weigh 29 lbs (13 kg), so GG Flatbike for that one.
If we take all that and place ourselves in the center of the action, what do we have? Well, by the looks of things, Flatbike is really onto something here, which makes me wonder why they're not in the news so often. After all, it's not every day you can toss a mud-filled MTB and have it loaded up in your car, truck, RV, bus, or elevator in under a minute.
Honestly, I feel that all that needs to be done is find one of these babies in a local bike shop, take it out for a spin, and make a decision afterward. As for myself, I've got some phone calls to make and e-mails to send to try and get my hands on one of these; I want to see what it takes to break one.
That said, one crew out of Kirkland, Washington, has managed to create a folding frame that holds true to the dynamics of a traditional framework. Their name is Flatbike, and these days, this manufacturer is responsible for countless Change frames roaming around on all continents where people cycle. It's time to take a closer look at how these babies are built and if they're worth the cash or if the dynamics fit your lifestyle.
Now, to kick things off, we need to look a tad closer at the Change frame upon which Flatbike builds all the bicycle versions they offer. Oh, and if you look closely at each machine in the image gallery, you'll notice that only the mechanism behind the folding ability is the same. Other than that, geometry differs from one frame to the next, telling me that Flatbike isn't into the whole cookie-cutter style of business but is actually pumping out bikes designed for particular terrains.
To understand a bit more about what's going on with this manufacturer and the machines they pump out, I've decided to choose one of their models and explore what magic it brings to the table. That model is the Off-Road MTB version, and it's also Flatbike's most expensive unit, selling for a tad under $2,400 (€2,200 at current exchange rates).
Looking closely at the frame's seat post, we can see the folding mechanism behind the Change's magic. Here, we catch a glimpse of a latch mechanism that unlocks, allowing a set of teeth integrated into the frame and seat post to disengage. With a slight push downward, the cog-like construction unlocks, and you can swing the rear triangle forward. You'll also need to unlock a mechanism underneath the bottom bracket before all that, but the main system is the one I mentioned.
With this patented system, Flatbike is able to still give the cyclist what he or she wants - a real bike - and, in the process, not have to dumb down their machine in any way. After all, we've all seen that urban bike with folding frames and their little itty-bitty wheels; none of that here. These are real components on a real bike.
Now, if you often ride MTBs, you could very well be thinking that this is a risky maneuver. Well, according to the manufacturer, this thing is a fully ISO 4210-compliant bike, meaning it's been tested and stands up to the international requirements demanded for an MTB or racing bicycle. Three sets of fatigue tests and 100,000 repetitions later, this system came out with flying colors.
As for the sort of gear you can find on one of these babies, it's all down to the sort of riding you plan on taking up. But, the MTB is ready with a dropper post, 27.5-inch wheels, a RockShox Recon Silver suspension fork, and a Shimano Deore drivetrain with 11-51T. That's gear found on bikes well over this price range. Oh, and what you see is only going to weigh 29 lbs (13 kg), so GG Flatbike for that one.
Oh, and if you have any doubts that Flatbike is still around and paying attention to trends, don't; they even have a gravel Change available, selling for as low as $2,180. Here, we're looking at 700c tires with a 38 mm cross-section, a Shimano GRX drivetrain, and, believe it or not, a carbon fiber fork. Now that's what I'm talking about! Just 26 lbs (12 kg) for this sucker. Oh, and be sure to check out their newest addition to the family, the Adventure, a bike designed precisely for what its name implies. Bikepacking anyone?
If we take all that and place ourselves in the center of the action, what do we have? Well, by the looks of things, Flatbike is really onto something here, which makes me wonder why they're not in the news so often. After all, it's not every day you can toss a mud-filled MTB and have it loaded up in your car, truck, RV, bus, or elevator in under a minute.
Honestly, I feel that all that needs to be done is find one of these babies in a local bike shop, take it out for a spin, and make a decision afterward. As for myself, I've got some phone calls to make and e-mails to send to try and get my hands on one of these; I want to see what it takes to break one.