Faraday Future FF 91 Hit With First Recall, OTA Software Update Will Fix Recall Condition

Faraday Future can be summed up as nearly $4 billion in losses over almost 10 years. Few peeps gave this company a chance, and fewer believe that Faraday Future will survive into 2025 without a substantial cash infusion. As if the current situation wasn't bad enough for the LA-based startup founded by Chinese businessman Jia Yueting, the manufacturer has issued its first safety recall.
Documents published with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveal that 11 examples of the FF 91 2.0 Alliance will receive an over-the-air software update. What for? According to Faraday Future, a software issue prevents the airbag malfunction light from illuminating in case of an airbag control unit communications fault.
Faraday Future became aware of this problem on February 12, following a design review of the airbag control unit. Affected vehicles were produced between March 01, 2023 and December 01, 2023. The time frame is especially curious because – from an official standpoint – series production of the FF 91 started March 29, 2023.
Notification letters will be sent between March 15 and March 20. In the meantime, owners can get in touch with Faraday Future by emailing service support or calling customer support. Alternatively, owners can enter the 17-character vehicle identification number on the NHTSA's website.
Affected vehicles include VINs 7G090AMR6PH000001, 7G090AMR7PH000011, 7G090FMR6PH000349, and 7G090FMR6PH000349. The FF 91 is produced exclusively in Hanford, California. Speaking of which, Faraday Future owes the landlord (Rexford Industrial) of its headquarters almost $1 million bucks after missing two months' worth of rent.
A seriously troubled automaker, Faraday Future boasts a yearly production capacity of 10,000 vehicles. The FF 91 comes in three flavors, of which the 2.0 Futurist Alliance is the most expensive. Only 300 units are in the offing for the entire world, with prices kicking off at a simply ridiculous $309,000.
The rather obnoxiously named FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance is listed with three motors and 1,050 horsepower, which is hardly an upgrade from the 1,020-horsepower Tesla Model X Plaid. When it comes to driving range, Faraday Future quotes 381 miles (613 kilometers) from 142 kilowatt hours.
Zero Gravity seats, a 27-inch rear screen as opposed to 31 inches for the BMW i7's panoramic display, 22-inch forged aluminum wheels, exclusive paint choices, and exclusive interior trims also need to be highlighted, along with a claimed 0-60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) of 2.27 seconds.
This isn't exactly new for the LA-based company, which stopped making lease payments to a different landlord for an office in San Jose. According to TechCrunch, the startup had to reduce salaries or furlough employees in order to stay afloat. Faraday Future confirmed the cited publication's original report, but refused to provide any more details.
