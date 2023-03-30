The 1,050-HP Faraday FF 91 Futurist Heads Into Production, Wants to Be a Maybach Killer

The EV market is becoming increasingly competitive, and manufacturers like Rivian or Lucid are battling current economic conditions. Still, other startups, such as Faraday, remain motivated to get their products on the market. Faraday announced that it started production for its first luxury electric cat, the FF 91 Futurist, at its FF ieFactory in California.
Faraday Future is an American company priding itself on being “the disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car civilization epitomized by Ferrari and Maybach.” It describes the FF 91 Futurist as “the only next-gen Ultimate Intelligent TechLuxury EV product.” More than six years have passed since the automaker unveiled its EV, and it faced various challenges and delays along the way, such as higher costs for raw materials and low cash reserves.
Delivery for the vehicle was initially scheduled to start in late 2022, but Faraday struggled to raise capital to start production. In December last year, the company announced management changes following allegations of fraud and a dispute in which an investor sought to remove two board members. Its stock price also dropped 90% by the end of 2022.
After entering a new phase under the governance and operation of the new board and management, Faraday has lived up to its promises of starting production in late March 2023. So, let me tell you more about the FF 91 Futurist.
The all-electric machine is the vision of FF’s founder, YT Jia, who wanted to create a vehicle that redefines transportation, mobility, and connectivity, or as he calls it, a “third internet living space,” emphasizing the importance of software.
However, you’ll probably find the FF 91 Futurist’s immense power as its most impressive feature. Three electric motors produce a staggering 1,050 hp (772 kW), allowing the car to reach 60 mph (97 kph) in just 2.39 seconds.
Faraday claims its lithium-ion battery cells achieve the world’s highest energy density. That's nearly double compared to a production automotive battery. The company mentions an impressive range of 381 miles (613 km) on a single charge.
A superior user experience is at the core of this vehicle. The car recognizes your driving preferences and content choices and tailors your experience to suit your needs best, adapting them every time you get behind the wheel. So, the more you drive it, the more it gets to know you.
The futuristic approach is reflected in the vehicle’s aesthetic – Faraday opted for a simple look in a world where car designs seem to get more and more visually busy. There aren’t any chrome elements or many creases and lines on its side. Instead, your eye is drawn to the body’s aerodynamic shape, color contrast, and massive stoplight, which features a cool 3D illumination effect.
Reuters reports that the FF 91 Futurist is expected to be offered in both the U.S. and China markets, with prices between $150,000 and $200,000. Sales will kick off in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Shanghai, and Beijing. Deliveries in the U.S. are scheduled to commence around the end of April this year.
