Faraday Future FF 91 Production May Still Be Far Away, Despite Possible New Investors

Could we finally see a Faraday Future FF 91 vehicle tooling around on U.S. roadways come April 2023? That is what the company claims to be happening on the heels of a myriad of problems for the Los Angeles-based electric vehicle startup.
In the wake of a binding letter of intent for $30 million in capital from an existing investor, the company hopes to attract others to fund the production of its debut futuristic model beginning in March of 2023, according to a Reuters report.
The company has been riddled with problems with upper management resulting in management changes earlier this week, that were disclosed in an investor meeting.
Just last month, the company had expressed "substantial doubt" about the ability to move forward, citing higher costs for raw materials and the lack of cash that led wary investors to question the fitness of the company's balance sheets.
Faraday Future is not alone in struggling with the current economic conditions, but others such as Rivian and Lucid have at least begun producing and delivering vehicles, creating income for the company to ease the concerns of any potential singular investor or investment group.
Faraday Future's stock price has Peter-Pan'd over 90% this year alone and sits at just $0.48 as of today.
If it ever sees the light of day, Faraday Future's FF 91 may be one of the most powerful and futuristic electric vehicles we have seen to date. Its design incorporates three motors with a reported combined output of 1,050 hp (782 kW, 1,063 ps), enabling the FF 91 to vault from 0-60 mph (97 kph) in just 2.39 seconds.
The company claims the FF 91 battery has the highest energy density rating, resulting in a range of 381 miles (613 km) on a single charge.
The FF 91 will be a heavyweight in the all-electric class at a reported starting price of $180,000 once the full lineup reaches production, if ever.
