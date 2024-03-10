Does Britain's Award-Winning One GB3 Have What It Takes To Justify a $3,200 Price Tag?

With the growing range of urban-destined and electrified bicycles, it's very difficult to know where to begin your search for the right one. This time around, we explore the sort of machine that the Britains are raving about.
Folks, the e-bike you see in the image gallery is none other than the One GB3 from MiRider, a British manufacturer that's been active in this wave since 2019. While that makes them nothing more than a rugrat in the face of industry giants, their knowledge pertaining to bicycles and business amounts to around 25 years. This could be one of the reasons why critics over at road.cc have dubbed this as the "Electric Bike of the Year" for 2022/23. Time to whip out those wallets and see what's in store with this one.
Now, whenever I take a closer look at an e-bike, I like to start off broad and work my way inward. That said, MiRider is asking interested riders to dish out no less than £2,495, which equates to roughly $3,200 (at current exchange rates). Since that's a tad more than what the average Joe is willing to drop on an electrified two-wheeler, let's see if it's worth it.
One aspect of the GB3's magic is the frame. While everyone else is out there whipping up backbones out of steel, aluminum, carbon fiber, and even titanium, MiRider has chosen to go with a magnesium alloy mixture to make up the frame.
I also need to point out that MiRider has aimed to give us the perfect urban machine, which means a folding design. Not only does the frame buckle in the center, but the steering column and pedals can optimize the amount of space needed to store your GB3. Take it with you on a bus, metro, or in an elevator, and toss it under your desk while it recharges for the ride home from work.
Speaking about riding to work and back home again, what sort of electrical magic is in place to justify the price tag? For starters, the rear wheel is equipped with a 250 W motor that can spit out just 40 Nm of torque (29.5 lb-ft) and is limited to local road laws and regulations, in this case, the UK's, or 25 kph (15.5 mph).
Regarding just how far you'll be riding with a GB3, according to the manufacturer, up to 45 miles (72 km) can be squeezed out of the 252 Wh battery MiRider throws in. Of course, this depends on a plethora of factors, so expect the real world to bring a range of up to 25% less than what any EV manufacturer tends to advertise.
Just the way turning on your heating or AC in an electric four-wheeler affects range, an e-bike is even more susceptible to factors like how large your lunch was, if you have a water bottle with you, or if you are carrying a backpack. Just a few things to consider if you're in the market for an e-bike.
Regarding comfort, there's the overall upright rider position, and while that may put some pressure on your spine or tailbone during a hit or two from the road, there's a rear shock integrated into the frame design to smoothen things out. Tires with a 1.75-inch cross-section will also absorb some of those vibrations.
Now, as I explored this EV, something happened: I wasn't blown away by what I saw; it's not often I say this. Why? Well, I'll be honest: the current e-bike industry is somewhat of a sham in that there are countless brands and manufacturers out there claiming to have the next best thing when all it ends up being is yet another cookie-cutter machine looking a whole lot like ones that even the competition is dishing out.
It has a whole lot to do with the current way we're doing business, and more often than not, China is the source for parts and production lines. I'm not saying that's true for the GB3 - they are assembled by hand in the UK. But, read that carefully. I've also added some images of other magnesium-frame e-bikes coming out of China to the gallery. The question is: who's copying who? This is just a little something to consider if you're looking for an e-bike for this summer's rides.
This alone is one of the reasons why this EV is priced where it is, and the benefit of magnesium is a whole lot of weight reduction. For instance, the entire contraption we see weighs no more than 19.4 kg (43 lbs). That's nearly 10 to 12 kg less than the average e-bike on the market. The fork and rear swingarm are completed from the same stuff.
While that may not sound like the most power the market has to offer, testing e-bikes over the past few years has revealed that, at some point, too much power from a motor just eliminates all feeling of an actual cycle. So, if you like getting that burn we've grown to love, this torque should be right up your alley. Heck, MiRider even states this motor can handle hills of up to 25 degrees, which, if you ask me, is rather insane for this size of a motor.
Part of the GB3's magic is its ability to bring a clean and comfortable ride to the urban traveler. With that in mind, I invite you to direct your attention to the drivetrain. Here, we spot a carbon belt setup, but it's not from Gates, nor do we have a clear indicator of what manufacturer may be behind the system.
Now, as I explored this EV, something happened: I wasn't blown away by what I saw; it's not often I say this. Why? Well, I'll be honest: the current e-bike industry is somewhat of a sham in that there are countless brands and manufacturers out there claiming to have the next best thing when all it ends up being is yet another cookie-cutter machine looking a whole lot like ones that even the competition is dishing out.
It has a whole lot to do with the current way we're doing business, and more often than not, China is the source for parts and production lines. I'm not saying that's true for the GB3 - they are assembled by hand in the UK. But, read that carefully. I've also added some images of other magnesium-frame e-bikes coming out of China to the gallery. The question is: who's copying who? This is just a little something to consider if you're looking for an e-bike for this summer's rides.