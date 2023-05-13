Lawsuit Compares Tesla OTA Updates to Hacker Attacks That Cause BMS_u029 Errors

The BMS_u029 error messages are getting so frequent that the Facebook group joining affected customers and those interested in learning more about that now have 263 members. A lawsuit was sure to follow. However, no one could predict that the lawyers in charge would choose to equate over-the-air (OTA) updates to a hacker attack. Yet, this is precisely what Case No. 3:23-cv-02321 has done.

