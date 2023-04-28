Can You Trust Tesla's Impact Report Regarding Battery Packs? The Answer Is No

Tesla recently disclosed in its Impact Report 2022 that its battery packs retain 88% capacity after 200,000 miles. Several people took that at face value and as a reassurance that they could drive an EV for a long time without issues. Having covered so many situations of battery pack failures from Tesla, I felt obliged to put what the report disclosed in the proper context – one that contradicts the BEV maker.

41 photos Photo: Tesla/Bob Atkins/edited by autoevolution