Tesla Q1 2023 Earnings Call Showed Why Elon Musk Needs FSD to Work

When the Tesla Q1 2023 earnings call was immediately followed by a 7% stock price slide, its investors and advocates either pretended to be surprised or really failed to grasp why that happened. The answer is that the successive price reductions the company performed did not provoke the desired effects and caused some negative ones. However, it probably has to do even more with what Elon Musk said and how he dealt with these effects in the event.

23 photos Photo: Tesla/Google/edited by autoevolution