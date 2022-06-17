Tesla With More Mileage Reaches 1 Million Miles Despite Tesla – Driver Now Wants a Lucid

On March 28, we told you how Hansjörg Eberhard von Gemmingen is an electric mobility hero. The man had driven his Model S P85+ for more than 1.5 million kilometers (621,371 miles) until January 2022. On March 25, he had to replace the drive unit (DU) in his EV for the ninth time, which showed he got there despite Tesla. Now, Von Gemmingen shared another milestone with his EV: 1 million miles (1,609,344 km).
As far as we know, this is the first Tesla ever to reach such high mileage. We have counted nine DU replacements, but Von Gemmingen stated on Twitter that his car had only eight, which is weird. Before he announced a new broken DU on March 25, he shared on March 21 that he had already had eight motors in his car. Either what he said on March 25 was a false alarm (and the DU is still working), or we missed something.
Apart from the eight or nine motors, the electric sedan also got three different battery packs so far. Luckily for Von Gemmingen, these replacements were done under warranty. We suspect that having to buy a new battery pack would end the career of this Model S as it did with Tuomas Katainen, who blew up his 2013 Tesla Model S in Finland after receiving a €20,000 bill to replace the battery pack in his used EV.
Von Gemmingen also has a Roadster. The last time we checked, it had 700,000 km (434,959 miles). Despite his love for Tesla vehicles, he seems to be interested in a Lucid Air at the moment. For someone traveling as much as he does, a car with a 520-mile range that can charge at high speeds would indeed be the perfect match.
For Lucid, giving Von Gemmingen an Air would be a genius marketing stunt. With official brand support, the man that reached the more miles with a Tesla would probably be happy to promote electric mobility with a vehicle that travels further and charges faster. If it did not have to replace the battery pack or the drive units as much as the Tesla had to, that would also show Lucid did much better than the legacy EV maker in that regard.
For Von Gemmingen, he would not have to fight to keep his car moving anymore. Since Tesla could not care less about his effort to show how much an electric vehicle can last, Lucid may be interested. Will we see a Lucid Air beating the Model S mileage? That would be an interesting plot twist.
