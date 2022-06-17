Tesla With More Mileage Reaches 1 Million Miles Despite Tesla – Driver Now Wants a Lucid

On March 28, we told you how Hansjörg Eberhard von Gemmingen is an electric mobility hero. The man had driven his Model S P85+ for more than 1.5 million kilometers (621,371 miles) until January 2022. On March 25, he had to replace the drive unit (DU) in his EV for the ninth time, which showed he got there despite Tesla. Now, Von Gemmingen shared another milestone with his EV: 1 million miles (1,609,344 km).

7 photos