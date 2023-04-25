Tesla Owners With Damaged Battery Packs May Be Deceived With Error Resets

I've already discussed here the BMS_u029 error that is sentencing several older Model S battery packs to death. In fact, the error is just a warning that the component needs to be replaced. Jason Hughes wrote a Twitter thread to warn desperate affected owners not to follow a dangerous path greedy companies are offering: error resets.
Unsuspecting customers may think these procedures are a valid option when they face the BMS_u029 error or several others that also demand a battery pack replacement, such as BMS_u018 or BMS_u025. The problem is that the warning that appears on Service Mode is not the root cause. That said, this is just a treatment for the symptoms, not for the disease. This is what made Hughes publish his warning on Twitter.
According to the Tesla Hacker, what triggered his thread was having to tell another Model S buyer that the previous owner "completely scammed them and stuck them with a near 5-figure cost battery issue." He said that for a repair at 057 Technology, which manages to replace a battery pack for a lower cost. Anyone looking for help at a Tesla Service Center will receive an estimate of around $20,000, which includes the component cost and service. Replacing the component is an expensive procedure that can cost around $5,000.
The Tesla Hacker wrote that several shops claim they can repair any issues with the battery packs, which is not true. The "worst of the bunch" are the companies that just offer to clear or reset the errors without changing anything on the BEVs. There are two situations in which that will provoke losses.
The second scenario comprises dishonest sellers who want to sell a car that already presented these errors. Instead of fixing the vehicles to sell them or selling them at a lower price, these crooks take their cars to these companies that clear these errors and park them so that they will not present the error so soon. It is the buyer who ends up seeing the error emerge again. The question is that they were not aware that this is an old issue that just reared its ugly head once more. Luckily for them, Hughes can help them with that.
Hughes said he could analyze the vehicles and "provide data and testimony at the most minimal cost possible, possibly free, to help with any lawsuit you bring against the scammer." Bear in mind that he may check the logs and discover that you had the bad luck of buying a Model S that was about to fail. With so many cases popping up, I would not be surprised if owners of early Model S units that still escaped a battery failure may want to get rid of them as soon as possible. Who knows for how long they will be free of these error messages?
This and other valid advice have been constantly shared at the Tesla BMS_u029/BMS_u018 Facebook group, dedicated to helping owners facing these issues. Honestly, the best advice is just to look for a newer Model S, preferably still with a valid battery pack warranty. Looking for a bargain with electric cars can become a massive financial headache as quickly as a Model S can go from 0 to 60 mph.
Hughes said that any error that comes with the "Maximum Charge Level Reduced" text usually means "there's a non-repairable issue internal to the battery pack." There are very few cases where the problem can be fixed "for a couple (of) thousand bucks or less," but that is just around 1% of the cases.
Customers who believe they can fix their cars that way will lose the money they spend on such services to end up with the error limiting the range and charging just like it did before the repair. Unfortunately, that's the best-case scenario. In the worst one, the battery pack may fail in dangerous situations – such as driving at high speed on a highway – or it may catch fire due to a thermal runaway. Several things can go wrong with a defective battery pack.
On his thread, he offered to help people who felt they could have been fooled in the purchase of a Model S. These errors are showing up mostly on vehicles made from 2012 until 2015, which are the same ones with problematic battery packs. According to the Tesla Hacker, there are around six major issues that can make these components fail, including the water ingress I covered a while ago.
Apart from offering to help, the Tesla Hacker also advised anyone shopping for a used Model S from 2012 to 2015 should ask the sellers for a document stating they did not reset or clear error messages with their cars. Anyone selling in good faith will not refuse to do that, especially with the risks involved.
