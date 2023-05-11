BMS_u029 Case Tells a Horror Story About Tesla Service Centers – Part 1

The BMS_u029 and the BMS_u018 error codes are something I have already warned my readers about. Those following the situation more closely have already met Bob Atkins in my texts. He tagged Elon Musk on Twitter to show the issues he was having with a Model S that has only 43,280 miles on its odometer. I contacted Atkins, and he told me a horror story – one that should haunt Tesla Service Centers and anyone concerned about Tesla's future.

44 photos Photo: Bob Atkins