Hacker Raises Fundamental Question Once Again: Who Owns Tesla Cars?

.@Tesla, You have remotely modified one of my vehicles and removed valuable features without my permission or consent.



Obviously this is unacceptable.



Restore this vehicle to its original configuration immediately. — Jason Hughes (@wk057) June 22, 2021

kW

Well, I do have this old pic from when I started the project. ;) pic.twitter.com/3BOWh34Ite — Jason Hughes (@wk057) June 22, 2021

Let's say you buy a car and pay for a set of features.



Let's use autopilot as an example.



Years later, Tesla is like, "Haha, sucker!" and remotely disables it.



Pretty sure this is theft. — Jason Hughes (@wk057) June 22, 2021

Oh, I'm perfectly capable of contacting the higher-ups directly.



In my experience with Tesla, however, the only thing they care about on issues like this is how it's perceived publicly.



If it doesn't cause bad PR, they're not inclined to care much.



So, here I am. — Jason Hughes (@wk057) June 22, 2021

Dunno.



The fact that this is even a question is the problem in the first place.



Tesla has no right whatsoever to modify people's cars without permission. This should be something everyone should agree on, but damn. — Jason Hughes (@wk057) June 22, 2021