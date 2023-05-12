BMS_u029 Case Tells a Horror Story About Tesla Service Centers – Part 2

Imagine buying a flagship vehicle and driving it for nine years without major issues. All of a sudden, you discover you will have to pay for a component that costs almost as much as the entire car. That's what happened to Bob Atkins' mother-in-law after she received a BMS_u029 error message in her 2014 Tesla Model S, as I have told my readers in a previous story. Sadly for them, things could get more complicated than that.
If you have not read the first part of this story, give it a look when you can. It explains how the retired engineer and his mother-in-law discovered the issue, were treated by the Tesla Service Center, and concluded that fixing the Model S would be the most sensible financial decision for her at that point. Other used vehicles to the same level would be more expensive, and the 84-year-old lady did not want to take any chances.
When Atkin's mother-in-law received the Tesla Service Center estimate, it offered her a single option: a new battery pack for $18,000. When labor, taxes, and other expenses were included, the repair reached $21,000. However, the engineer knew she could also have a remanufactured battery pack. It would cost her $13,500 ($15,000 for everything).
"Interestingly, they never mentioned or offered a reman battery. I just knew from my research that it was an option she could have requested, but she wasn't interested in taking the risk of getting one."
"Tesla didn't tell her that. They just called her (rather than using the app to text her) and told her that the battery had been replaced faster than they expected and that her car was ready to be picked up. This was quite a surprise since they had told her when she dropped the car off the previous day, April 26, that it wouldn't be ready until May 8! They also said that the bill had been reduced by $4,500 less than originally quoted, but they didn't say why."
"I reviewed the new invoice and showed her that they were billing her for a reman battery and that this was the reason for the cost reduction. She was upset, to say the least. Again, Tesla (was) taking advantage of someone who placed trust in what my mother-in-law considered to be a trusted brand that would do as they said, not as they wanted. So, I then interceded on her behalf – hoping that perhaps this was the SC's way of giving her a discount on a new battery without a lot of management approval."
It was not, but Atkins had to find that out for himself.
"I asked Tesla Service (via the app) to post a picture of the installed battery label. The service advisor made a few excuses and punted to the next day. The next morning, the service advisor sent a text that said: 'Howdy Bob, just getting into the office. I will be connecting with leadership, and they will be calling you to discuss the vehicle battery directly. I have been told to stay out of it. Ernesto will be calling you after noon.' This told me that they were trying to hide something. Ernesto is the general manager. So, without saying anything, I drove to the SC, found the car in the parking lot, laid down on the ground, and took the following picture."
"Not only did they install a reman battery but one that is two years older and two revisions earlier than the latest version of that part number – and then the original one that was in the car! The 1088815-01-B part number is the reman part number assigned to an original 1014114-00-B battery. The original, factory-installed battery in her car brought the -D revision (the latest that they ever made for that battery part number) and was manufactured in February 2014! I just see this as fraud, plain and simple. There is simply no excuse for installing a remanufactured part that is a two years older battery and two revisions earlier than the original battery in her car. This is why they didn't want to show a picture!"
Atkins laid out what he learned from other Tesla owners who went through similar situations with their cars.
"Let's get something straight: Tesla does not change any battery cells in a battery pack nor upgrade it to later revisions when they 'remanufacture' a battery. They just swap out 'bad' BMS boards, fix any electrical issues, water damage, and repair any leaks. The cooling system and battery cells are not replaced or upgraded (which is impossible since the cooling system is embedded into the battery modules), and, as long as the battery pack passes some QA test, they go right back out the door into some poor schmuck's car for $13,500 plus installation costs!"
"The most egregious part of the reman battery swindle is that Tesla steals the battery from one owner's car without compensating them for it and then sells that very same battery after having done minimal work on it to another owner for $13,500! This is a massively profitable theft! Nowhere on any work order or quote is there any mention of a core value for the original battery. Yet, if an owner asks to keep their battery, Tesla turns around and insists on charging the owner $10,000 – to keep their own battery!"
Even if the battery pack could not be remanufactured, Tesla could use it as a source of raw materials. Companies like Redwood Materials are dying to get these used battery packs and recycle them. JB Straubel, the founder of Redwood Materials, has recently joined Tesla's board of directors, which makes that even more evident.
"Granted, hardly anyone is going to be able to deal with keeping a 1,200-pound battery. However, consider that there is a residual value that Tesla should be applying to a replacement battery – not the other way around! Tesla is able to keep the battery they remove and to resell it to someone else – so there is massive residual value there that is being stolen from the original battery's owner."
Hansjörg von Gemmingen had to replace the drive unit in his one-million-mile Model S "11 or 12 times." Atkins fears the motor in his mother-in-law's Model S can die all of a sudden, as others have: it has never been replaced.
"Should it fail, she would be facing another $6,500 to $7,500 bill. Granted, she isn't heavy-footed when driving, so, for now, the DU is a fingers-crossed concern that hopefully won't fail anytime soon."
While there are some more chapters to this legitimate automotive soap opera, I'll leave them to a third and final article that you should read soon. It is essential not only to add some more of Atkins's discoveries and theories but also to connect the dots with previous stories I wrote about failing Tesla battery packs. I'm sure you also want to learn how the engineer and his mother-in-law expect this to end.
When Atkin's mother-in-law received the Tesla Service Center estimate, it offered her a single option: a new battery pack for $18,000. When labor, taxes, and other expenses were included, the repair reached $21,000. However, the engineer knew she could also have a remanufactured battery pack. It would cost her $13,500 ($15,000 for everything).
"Interestingly, they never mentioned or offered a reman battery. I just knew from my research that it was an option she could have requested, but she wasn't interested in taking the risk of getting one."
After all her options were thoroughly considered, the end of the nightmare was supposed to end soon. What could go wrong, right? Believe it or not, Tesla managed to add another layer of agony to the case: it installed a remanufactured battery pack in her car without her authorization.
"Tesla didn't tell her that. They just called her (rather than using the app to text her) and told her that the battery had been replaced faster than they expected and that her car was ready to be picked up. This was quite a surprise since they had told her when she dropped the car off the previous day, April 26, that it wouldn't be ready until May 8! They also said that the bill had been reduced by $4,500 less than originally quoted, but they didn't say why."
The engineer had to give her the bad news.
"I reviewed the new invoice and showed her that they were billing her for a reman battery and that this was the reason for the cost reduction. She was upset, to say the least. Again, Tesla (was) taking advantage of someone who placed trust in what my mother-in-law considered to be a trusted brand that would do as they said, not as they wanted. So, I then interceded on her behalf – hoping that perhaps this was the SC's way of giving her a discount on a new battery without a lot of management approval."
It was not, but Atkins had to find that out for himself.
"I asked Tesla Service (via the app) to post a picture of the installed battery label. The service advisor made a few excuses and punted to the next day. The next morning, the service advisor sent a text that said: 'Howdy Bob, just getting into the office. I will be connecting with leadership, and they will be calling you to discuss the vehicle battery directly. I have been told to stay out of it. Ernesto will be calling you after noon.' This told me that they were trying to hide something. Ernesto is the general manager. So, without saying anything, I drove to the SC, found the car in the parking lot, laid down on the ground, and took the following picture."
That label told the engineer all he needed to know.
"Not only did they install a reman battery but one that is two years older and two revisions earlier than the latest version of that part number – and then the original one that was in the car! The 1088815-01-B part number is the reman part number assigned to an original 1014114-00-B battery. The original, factory-installed battery in her car brought the -D revision (the latest that they ever made for that battery part number) and was manufactured in February 2014! I just see this as fraud, plain and simple. There is simply no excuse for installing a remanufactured part that is a two years older battery and two revisions earlier than the original battery in her car. This is why they didn't want to show a picture!"
Atkins laid out what he learned from other Tesla owners who went through similar situations with their cars.
"Let's get something straight: Tesla does not change any battery cells in a battery pack nor upgrade it to later revisions when they 'remanufacture' a battery. They just swap out 'bad' BMS boards, fix any electrical issues, water damage, and repair any leaks. The cooling system and battery cells are not replaced or upgraded (which is impossible since the cooling system is embedded into the battery modules), and, as long as the battery pack passes some QA test, they go right back out the door into some poor schmuck's car for $13,500 plus installation costs!"
In his opinion, it is even worse than it looks because Tesla does not give these owners the option to keep the defective battery pack.
"The most egregious part of the reman battery swindle is that Tesla steals the battery from one owner's car without compensating them for it and then sells that very same battery after having done minimal work on it to another owner for $13,500! This is a massively profitable theft! Nowhere on any work order or quote is there any mention of a core value for the original battery. Yet, if an owner asks to keep their battery, Tesla turns around and insists on charging the owner $10,000 – to keep their own battery!"
Even if the battery pack could not be remanufactured, Tesla could use it as a source of raw materials. Companies like Redwood Materials are dying to get these used battery packs and recycle them. JB Straubel, the founder of Redwood Materials, has recently joined Tesla's board of directors, which makes that even more evident.
"Granted, hardly anyone is going to be able to deal with keeping a 1,200-pound battery. However, consider that there is a residual value that Tesla should be applying to a replacement battery – not the other way around! Tesla is able to keep the battery they remove and to resell it to someone else – so there is massive residual value there that is being stolen from the original battery's owner."
To add insult to injury, Atkins is still concerned about another common issue with early Model S units: the electric motor. The retired engineer learned from other owners that they tend to die due to design flaws, something I already discussed here when I wrote about the Tesla with the most mileage to date.
Hansjörg von Gemmingen had to replace the drive unit in his one-million-mile Model S "11 or 12 times." Atkins fears the motor in his mother-in-law's Model S can die all of a sudden, as others have: it has never been replaced.
"Should it fail, she would be facing another $6,500 to $7,500 bill. Granted, she isn't heavy-footed when driving, so, for now, the DU is a fingers-crossed concern that hopefully won't fail anytime soon."
While there are some more chapters to this legitimate automotive soap opera, I'll leave them to a third and final article that you should read soon. It is essential not only to add some more of Atkins's discoveries and theories but also to connect the dots with previous stories I wrote about failing Tesla battery packs. I'm sure you also want to learn how the engineer and his mother-in-law expect this to end.