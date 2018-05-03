Lamborghini Urus Spied Testing Roof Box as Official Accessory

What do you need when Lamborghini gives you an SUV that can haul as much luggage as an entire fleet of supercars? Even more space, of course! This answer seems to come from the Sant'Agata Bolognese automaker itself, which has recently been spied testing new goodies for the Urus.

13 photos SUV is currently testing a roof box, with this set to become an official accessory - pixel tip to



Then again, given the splendid driving experience delivered by Urus, it's not difficult to understand why its owners would want to use it as their personal luxury train. And while a trailer might be a bit much (we wouldn't



Speaking of Lamborghini continuing the develop the Urus, the rumor mill talks about the high-riding Sant'Agata Bolognese machine having blitzed the infamous German track in 7:47.



We'll remind you that the current Green Hell SUV record sits with the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. To be more precise, the 510 hp Italian beast managed to lap the Ring in 7:51.7.



Since Lamborghini used to hold the Nordschleife passenger car record thanks to the Huracan Performante (the Porsche 911 GT2 RS stole that trophy), the automotive producer could aim to enter the spotlights again with the help of its 650 hp SUV.



Then again, the Italian automotive producer stated it doesn't wish to set a new Nurburgring record with the help of the Urus, so perhaps the lap time of the LM002 successor won't be made public - we're keeping an eye on these Ring matters and we'll return to you as soon as we get our hands on fresh info.



Nevertheless, we can't wait to see Urus owners hitting the Ring during Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) events, as this will obviously lead to delicious track battles. As you can notice in the image above, the Lambois currently testing a roof box, with this set to become an official accessory - pixel tip to Magazin Pro Driver CZ for the spy photo.Then again, given the splendid driving experience delivered by Urus, it's not difficult to understand why its owners would want to use it as their personal luxury train. And while a trailer might be a bit much (we wouldn't rule out such a possibility, though), the roof box seems like a reasonable solution. After all, we've already seen such toys on Lamborghini supercars.Speaking of Lamborghini continuing the develop the Urus, the rumor mill talks about the high-riding Sant'Agata Bolognese machine having blitzed the infamous German track in 7:47.We'll remind you that the current Green Hell SUV record sits with the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. To be more precise, the 510 hp Italian beast managed to lap the Ring in 7:51.7.Since Lamborghini used to hold the Nordschleife passenger car record thanks to the Huracan Performante (the Porsche 911 GT2 RS stole that trophy), the automotive producer could aim to enter the spotlights again with the help of its 650 hp SUV.Then again, the Italian automotive producer stated it doesn't wish to set a new Nurburgring record with the help of the Urus, so perhaps the lap time of the LM002 successor won't be made public - we're keeping an eye on these Ring matters and we'll return to you as soon as we get our hands on fresh info.Nevertheless, we can't wait to see Urus owners hitting the Ring during Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) events, as this will obviously lead to delicious track battles.