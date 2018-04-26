autoevolution
 

Gucci Lamborghini Huracan Wrap is All About The Swag

26 Apr 2018, 13:05 UTC ·
by
A few years ago when liquid wraps were starting to take off, certain aficionados expected vynil wraps to go on a descending trend. Nevertheless, things went the opposite way, with second skin jobs now being more popular than ever. And most of the credit for this goes to the ever-improving designs - you can now check out the latest example of the sort, one that involves a Lamborghini Huracan.
4 photos
Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder in GermanyLamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder in GermanyLamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder in Germany
The Sant'Agata Bolognese machine comes with a Gucci-inspired wrap. And if the traditional colors of the fashion label don't clearly showcase the nod, perhaps the snake skin theme will. Then there's also the logo that sits at the top of the windscreen, as well as the "Gucci" branding that adorns the posterior of the machine.

So yes, we're dealing with an in-your-face approach that cand easily be described as polarising.

Note that the wrap features tons of attention-worthy details, as, for instance, the door mirror on the driver's side comes in red, while the one on the passenger's side is finished in red.

As for the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine, this isn't the standard LP610-4 model, if we may call the beast so. Instead, we're dealing with the LP580-2 incarnation of the Italian exotic, which means we're looking at a rear-wheel-drive special.

Thanks to the Instagram media at the bottom of the page, you can get a complete view of this V10 machine, while also checking out the process that saw the Huracan receiving the appearance transformation.

If we are to talk Lamborghini Huracan visual changes, our favorite one involves much less vynil than the stunt we have here. And that's because we're referring to the Huracan Performante Ring Taxi we've shown you earlier this week. And it's enough to consider the 6:52 lap time of the Performante to understand why this track day cabbie is so important.


 

 @max_logan #pickyourpoison #metrowrapz #mwx #gucci #guccilambo #lamborghini #huracan #guccihuracan #maxlogan

A post shared by MetroWrapz (@metrowrapz) on Apr 21, 2018 at 11:15am PDT


 

Thoughts on the New Design for @max_logan Lambo? #pickyourpoison #metrowrapz #guccilambo #guccihuracan #gucci #ourwrapzcreatehype #mwx #maxlogan

A post shared by MetroWrapz (@metrowrapz) on Apr 20, 2018 at 5:17pm PDT


 

Gucci Gang! #pickyourpoison @max_logan #metrowrapz #guccihuracan #gucci #ourwrapzcreatehype #mwx #24hours #concepttocompletion #guccilambo #maxlogan

A post shared by MetroWrapz (@metrowrapz) on Apr 20, 2018 at 4:58pm PDT


 

Gucci Gang! #pickyourpoison @max_logan #metrowrapz #guccihuracan #gucci #ourwrapzcreatehype #mwx #24hours #concepttocreation #maxlogan

A post shared by MetroWrapz (@metrowrapz) on Apr 20, 2018 at 5:02pm PDT

lamborghini Huracan Lamborghini wrap supercar wrap supercar pic of the day
