Gucci Lamborghini Huracan Wrap is All About The Swag

The Sant'Agata Bolognese machine comes with a Gucci-inspired wrap. And if the traditional colors of the fashion label don't clearly showcase the nod, perhaps the snake skin theme will. Then there's also the logo that sits at the top of the windscreen, as well as the "Gucci" branding that adorns the posterior of the machine.So yes, we're dealing with an in-your-face approach that cand easily be described as polarising.Note that the wrap features tons of attention-worthy details, as, for instance, the door mirror on the driver's side comes in red, while the one on the passenger's side is finished in red.As for the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine, this isn't the standard LP610-4 model, if we may call the beast so. Instead, we're dealing with the LP580-2 incarnation of the Italian exotic, which means we're looking at a rear-wheel-drive special.Thanks to the Instagram media at the bottom of the page, you can get a complete view of this V10 machine, while also checking out the process that saw the Huracan receiving the appearance transformation.If we are to talk Lamborghini Huracan visual changes, our favorite one involves much less vynil than the stunt we have here. And that's because we're referring to the Huracan Performante Ring Taxi we've shown you earlier this week. And it's enough to consider the 6:52 lap time of the Performante to understand why this track day cabbie is so important.