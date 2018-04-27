autoevolution
 

Lamborghini Huracan Gets a Giant Front-Mounted Camera

Say hello to the Lamborghini "Huracam," likely to be the fastest camera car in the world with a potential top speed more than 200 miles per hour. Ridiculous isn't it?!
There are plenty of fast, somewhat exotic-looking SUVs turned into camera cars, such as the Porsche Cayenne or Mercedes-AMG E63. However, this bad boy is more radical and hunkered down to the ground.

The build belongs Nathan Garofalos and Chris Fuelner of Incline Dynamic Outlet. We're happy that we found a driving video and everything, but why would they need such a camera car.

Well, in an interview with Jalopnik, the two revealed that the idea came about while they were filming The Deadliest Catch. I love that show!

“Chris and I were up in Dutch Harbor shooting Deadliest Catch from a truck with one of the gimbals on it. And we’re on this island that the speed limit’s 30 MPH and it’s two miles long and, like, five roads. After a week, we just wanted to go fast,” Nathan said.

The quickly came up with the idea of putting a stabilized gimble on a supercar. The fact that one of them already owned the Huracan had nothing to do with it. They simply need a rear-wheel-drive machine, as this allowed them to fit something to the front of the chassis.

The Audi R8 was considered, but the Lambo offered more nimbleness. The Ferrari FF was also proposed because it could carry a more substantial camera crew, being a four-seater. Even a Huracan GT3 was on the list, but this wouldn't be road-legal.

This is not the final form of the "Huracam," which will also be available with a top and rear mount. No chassis modifications have been carried out, and the camera can be taken off in about an hour. The only question is what the heck are you going to film in a 200mph supercar?

