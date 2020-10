Lamborghini Huracan Evo "Aperta" Is a Crazy Speedster Built in a Garage

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, meet the Huracan EvoAperta. Yes, this project has a long name, but it makes up for it by ditching the windshield. And then some...The V10 monster went straight from the showroom to the aftermarket realm and the open-air experience was augmented with forged carbon bits - while Sant'Agata Bolognese's Ad Personam division also offers certain pieces built from the wonder material, these goodies come from Vorsteiner.We're looking at the front fenders, with their air extractors and the side skirts, which are missing at the moment, so the factory quarter panels look like they're part of a widebody approach. Oh, and let's not overlook the 20-inch wheels.Since the Speedster club (think: Ferrari Monza SP1/SP2, McLaren Elva and Aston Martin V12 Speedster) is V12-exclusive, this 5.2-liter V10 gets a VF engineering supercharger. The blower boosts the output from 610 to 870 hp, while maintaining assets such as the throttle response and, of course, the memorable soundtrack.The project, which is currently in the brewing, comes from Damon Fryer and Dave of Daily Driven Exotics, a label that's also waiting for a Murcielago build to be completed (this isn't even their first Murcie, or Huracan, for that matter).Zooming out a bit, this machine makes for the latest custom facet of the diamond that is Lamborghini's current V10 platform, with the beast following relatively recent builds such as pro drifter Mad Mike's Huracan drifting instrument or vlogger Alex Choi's Huracan "rally car"